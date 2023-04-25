Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe, Bettina Menzel, Nail Akkoyun

The fighting in Ukraine continues to be bitter. The small town of Bakhmut is threatened with complete destruction. The news ticker.

Kiev and Moscow are working on the exchange of prisoners of war: The Ukrainian intelligence chief Budanov spoke of an “unprecedented case”.

Fight for Bachmut: Fierce fighting for the city in the Donetsk region is still going on in the Ukraine war. Wagner mercenaries also clashed with Russian soldiers.

Fierce fighting for the city in the Donetsk region is still going on in the Ukraine war. Wagner mercenaries also clashed with Russian soldiers.

While Russia reports that drones have been shot down, Ukraine again accuses the Russian military of attacking civilian targets. The processed information on losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties in Russia or the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from April 25, 6:55 a.m.: The so-called Grain Agreement has been extended several times, but it could be over by mid-May. On Tuesday night, Russia threatened to take such a step, citing “terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime” as the reason.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24 and then blocked the neighboring country’s Black Sea ports for months. Ukraine is one of the largest grain exporters in the world, which is why a global hunger crisis due to rising food prices was feared. Turkey and the United Nations brokered an end to the blockade last summer in the form of the grain deal. This was last extended by 60 days in mid-March and would expire in around three and a half weeks.

Smoke rises from burning buildings in an aerial view of Bakhmut. (Archive photo) © Libkos/AP

Iran apparently ships ammunition to Russia via the Caspian Sea

Iran apparently supplies Russia with a large amount of ammunition, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal emerges from Monday. The shipments are said to include more than 300,000 artillery shells and millions of rounds of ammunition and will be shipped across the Caspian Sea, the paper reported, citing unnamed Middle East officials.

According to Ukraine, Russia is using “Syrian tactics” of total destruction of buildings in Bakhmut, according to Ukraine

Update from April 24, 10:15 p.m.: According to Ukrainian data, the focus of Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region has shifted somewhat. Nevertheless, the focus should continue to be on Bakhmut and the now destroyed cities of Marjinka and Avdiivka. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that in the Bakhmut region, the Russians were using the so-called “Syrian tactic” of total destruction of buildings and facilities.

Ukraine war: UN chief criticizes Russia and Foreign Minister Lavrov

Update from April 24, 8:55 p.m.: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has sharply criticized Russia for the invasion of Ukraine in the United Nations Security Council. The people had been inflicted severe suffering by the invasion, the country was devastated, Guterres said in the panel on Monday. The tensions between the major powers had escalated to an unprecedented level, and the risk of a conflict due to a mistake or error was just as high.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who chaired the session, warned a more dangerous threshold had been reached. “The situation is getting worse with the loss of confidence in multilateralism,” he said, referring to the cooperation between several states. On April 1, Russia assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for one month.

War in Ukraine: Wagner boss Prigoschin no longer wants to take prisoners of war

Update from April 24, 6:30 p.m.: The head of the Russian mercenary army “Group Wagner”, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has announced that his troops in Ukraine will no longer take prisoners of war. “We will kill everyone on the battlefield. Don’t make any more prisoners of war,” Putin’s cook said in an audio recording released on Sunday. With this, Prigozhin reacted to a recording shared on Telegram. In this, two Ukrainian soldiers are said to have decided to execute a Russian prisoner of war. The origin and authenticity of this message have not been clarified.

Since the beginning of the war, Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly accused each other of killing prisoners of war. Reprisals against prisoners of war are prohibited by the Geneva Conventions.

Ukraine War: Kiev and Moscow work on POW exchange

Update from April 24, 3:30 p.m.: Ukraine is working with Russia to exchange all prisoners of war. “Yes, we are getting closer to that,” Kyrylo Budanov, chief of military intelligence responsible for prisoner exchanges, told the RBK-Ukrayina news agency on Monday. According to the idea, all Ukrainians in Russian captivity should be redeemed against all Russian soldiers captured by Kiev. So far, when it comes to prisoner exchanges, attention has mostly been paid to parity in terms of numbers. How many prisoners each side has is unknown. However, Russia is said to have significantly more Ukrainian prisoners than vice versa.

According to the 37-year-old, the exchange of prisoners of war during the war is “an unprecedented event in world history”. Ukraine has been repelling a Russian invasion for 14 months. According to Kiev, more than 2,300 Ukrainian prisoners of war have since been exchanged with Russia.

War in Ukraine: Intelligence chief Budanov considers the end of the war to be possible in 2023

Update from April 24, 1:50 p.m.: According to Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian spring offensive announced by many experts and observers could begin soon and bring initial successes. Budanov announced this in an interview with the RBK-Ukrayina news agency, emphasizing that he assumes “that this operation will recapture a sufficient area”.

According to Budanov, the only way to end the war is to retake all of Ukraine’s territory and “restore borders”. He thinks it is “quite” possible that this could be achieved by the end of the year, like the German press agency reported. The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has now lasted 14 months. Around 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014, is currently under Russian control.

Ukraine War: Brutality on Russian side increases

First report from April 24, 10.53 a.m .: Kiev/Moscow – In a tense and muddled phase of the Ukraine war, neither Russian nor Ukrainian troops are currently making any notable progress. As a result, brutality is increasing, especially on the Russian side. While civilian targets are again being hit by Russian bombing raids and people are losing their lives in the process, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin announces that he will no longer take prisoners of war in the future, but rather “destroy all Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield”.

The background to the threat made by the Russian entrepreneur, who has made a name for himself for years with his mercenary troupe known for being particularly brutal, is the allegation that Kiev is violating international law in the war, reports the German press agency. In an allegedly intercepted radio message, the Ukrainian military discussed shooting injured Wagner mercenaries.

Tactical misjudgments in the Ukraine war: the nerves of Russian troops are on edge

However, the announcement by the Wagner boss could also confirm the increasing frustration of the Russians, which the Ukrainian military leadership reported in a situation report on Sunday evening. Because Wagner mercenaries and Russian soldiers would accuse each other of causing tactical misjudgments and casualties, there were heated arguments over the weekend. According to reports by the Ukrainian news agency, there was an exchange of fire between the pro-Russian forces Ukrinform even given dead.

Wagner mercenaries have been fighting for months, especially in the Bachmut area, which despite isolated Russian reports of success is still being defended by Ukrainian soldiers even after weeks of heavy fighting. Observers repeatedly attribute the high losses on the Russian side to the ruthless tactics of the Wagner fighters. How dpa reported, send these “own soldiers – often former prisoners – like living targets to reconnoiter the enemy positions in the battlefield”. The daily casualties on the Russian side are currently more than 600 fallen fighters on the Russian side almost every day.

War in Ukraine: Russia reports drones shot down, Ukraine attacks on civilian targets

The Russian side continues to report primarily “successes” from Ukraine. It was said on Monday morning that the Russian Black Sea Fleet repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea during the night. According to Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, installed by Russia, a Ukrainian drone was shot down by the troops. Another was “exploded by itself,” quotes the government-critical online newspaper The Moscow Times.

In addition, the Russian side continues to carry out violent attacks on the contested Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. Rocket attacks on the Donetsk region again hit numerous civilian targets over the weekend. Two people in Donetsk were killed in Russian attacks, according to the Ukrainian governor of the Russian-claimed region, Pavlo Kyrylenko. (saka/nak with dpa/AFP)