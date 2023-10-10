Home page politics

Split

More on the topic shortly. © —/dpa infographic/dpa

Hundreds of people are dead, hostages have been taken and kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas, including German citizens. The Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe is now also investigating.

Karlsruhe – The Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Karlsruhe is now investigating the kidnappings and suspected killings of German citizens in Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. An investigation has been initiated “against unknown members of Hamas on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization,” said a spokeswoman for the highest prosecutor’s office on Tuesday. The “Bild” newspaper first reported.

The Palestinian Hamas launched a major attack on Israel last Saturday. Hundreds of people were killed and over 100 hostages were taken to the Gaza Strip. The federal government announced at the weekend that Germans are also said to be among the kidnapping victims. The Foreign Office in Berlin assumes that these are people who all have Israeli and German citizenship.

Among other things, a 22-year-old woman who, according to her family, had attended a music festival was said to have been kidnapped. The festival was one of the targets of the attacks.

The spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutor’s Office could not yet say how the investigation would continue. It was said that we were still at the very beginning. dpa