The United States is experiencing a wave of violent attacks against his electrical infrastructure that has no precedent and whose main culprits would be extreme right-wing groups that seek to generate chaos and disturbances among the civilian population.

According to statistics up to September of last year, there had been at least 107 of these attacks, the highest number recorded since 2012 and which does not include some of the more visible incidents that occurred last December.

Among them, one in North Carolina that knocked out power to more than 45,000 people when gangs attacked two Duke Energy substations and another case in the state of Washington, which affected another 15,000 residents.

The figures also mark a sharp rise in recent years: from less than 50 in the middle of the decade, to 80 in 2019, 81 in 2020 and 97 in 2021.

And this 2023 also started badly. In January, the authorities detained two people, one of them leading a group of white extremists based in the

Florida, just as he was about to attack substations in Baltimore, the largest city in Maryland and whose population is majority African-American.

Although the authorities have not found a direct link in all cases, nationalist groups and extreme right many of the incidents have been attributed

Is there something more sinister going on? Are there people planning this?…I don’t think anyone knows right now. But what is certain is that the numbers have increased in terms of reported incidents,” Richard Glick, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), recently told reporters.

And to this are added cyber attacks to the electrical network of the country that are being investigated.

According to the FBI, the plan in Baltimore was to destroy the 5 substations that supply nearly 100 percent of the city’s power in one of the coldest months of the year.

¨The plan was to leave thousands in the cold and in the dark, threatening their lives and looking to cause chaos. We are united and committed to using all legal means necessary to stop the violence, including hate fueled attacks”, affirmed the federal prosecutor of Maryland, Erek Barron, in charge of getting to the bottom of this incident.

attack could grow

The authorities also fear that there will be an increase in attacks now that the Biden administration, after obtaining approval and funds from Congress, prepares to expand the country’s energy system towards renewable sources such as wind and solar. At the same time, it is a sector that it will continue to grow as demand for electric vehicles increases.

The big problem, and this is recognized by the authorities, is that the US currently does not have a national or state mechanism for the protection of its energy networks. In fact, it is the provider companies that are in charge of guaranteeing your security.

The FERC recently called for an extraordinary meeting with representatives of the sector and an analysis to determine if new standards should be established to reinforce regulations on physical infrastructure ¨Are we going to be forced to put armed guards in all substations in the country, in each transformer? Those are the questions that must begin to be resolved¨, Willie Phillips, one of the FERC commissioners, recently said.

However, according to industry experts, protecting the network is almost impossible and it is increasingly vulnerable as it expands.

¨If someone wanted today create a blackout with social, political or cultural objectives it could do it without problem. The information to do it is all on the internet and the tools to execute it are commercially available,” says Jonathan Monken, who is a consultant at Converge Statesgies.

And that, it seems, is what far-right groups have understood, which have radicalized in recent years and are seen as a strategy to inflict pain and unease on minorities that they can then exploit for political purposes.

The role of the far right

Although the authorities insist that they have not been able to detect a coordinated plan between these groups, they do know that the violent conspiracies focused on attacking and destroying energy infrastructure have become one of the main topics on extremist social media platforms and messaging apps.

In fact, in each of the last three years, the authorities have managed to stop numerous plots that have emerged on these platforms and whose objective is to sow chaos

The authorities also believe that the success of some groups is inspiring others. “These groups of terrorists have understood that they can affect the lives of thousands and gain notoriety at a low cost. The public services sector has a serious problem on their hands as they have become the number one target for extremists”, says Brian Harrell, former assistant secretary for the US Department of Homeland Security Infrastructure Protection

The crisis is also quite widespread as the attacks have been registered throughout the national territory: From Florida to Washington, passing through Oregon, North Carolina, Maryland, and South Carolina.

Although these types of incidents are not exclusive to the US and incidents occur annually in many parts of the world -including Colombia- they are more prevalent in countries where there are internal conflicts and wars and not in developed nations.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

