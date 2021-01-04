The Polish Internal Security Agency in 2020 prevented a terrorist attack using explosives and poisonous substances. This is reported by Kryminalna polska.

As noted, a group of people planned to attack one of the religious sites of the Islamic community. During the attack, the attackers were going to use poisonous substances and detonate a bomb. With the help of the terrorist attack, they wanted to prevent the “Islamization” of Poland.

All detainees expressed extreme right-wing views. Some of them publicly called for violence based on national, ethnic, racial and religious differences and incited hatred. Another, in turn, created a manifesto, which found Islamophobia and calls to persecute and attack visitors. It is noted that this method is similar to the actions of the terrorist Brenton Tarrent, who shot people in a New Zealand mosque.

During the investigation, explosives, firearms and ammunition were found and seized. It also turned out that one of the criminals made pistols and explosives himself. The accused face up to 10 years in prison.

