Moscow (WAM)

Yesterday, Russian security forces managed to thwart a terrorist attack targeting a bus station in southern Russia.

The Russian Federal Security Service announced in a statement broadcast by the Interfax news agency that it had arrested a citizen from one of the Central Asian countries who belongs to the terrorist organization ISIS. He had planned to blow up a bus station in the Essentuki resort in the Stavropol region in southern Russia by planting a homemade explosive device in the station, in order to cause the largest possible number of casualties.

The statement indicated that during the search operations, components of an explosive device were seized in the hideout prepared by the terrorist, and propaganda materials of a terrorist nature were found.