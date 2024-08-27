Moscow investigates terrorist attack against RDC supporter

A criminal case has been opened in Moscow against a 27-year-old supporter of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) (terrorist organization banned in Russia) , who was preparing a terrorist attack. This was reported by RIA Novosti citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

According to the agency’s source, the suspect entered into correspondence with members of the RDC in October last year. In June 2024, he decided to commit a terrorist attack, which was prevented.

“In order to reconnoiter the area, draw up a retreat plan, observe and take photographs, the man came to the military commissariat in northwest Moscow,” said a law enforcement official.

Earlier, the Federal Security Service (FSB) showed a video of the interrogation of a resident of the Novgorod region who was planning to leave for Ukraine and join the RDC. In the footage, the young man says that he found the video on the Internet, followed the link to a Telegram channel, through which he tried to transfer money to Ukrainian paramilitary formations.