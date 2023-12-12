At least 23 Pakistani soldiers died this Tuesday (12) in a terrorist attack carried out against a military base in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in northern Pakistan, amid an increase in armed violence taking place in the Asian country.

The terrorist attack took place this morning in the Dera Ismail Khan district, when six terrorists tried unsuccessfully to invade the base and then rammed into the facility with a vehicle loaded with explosives, causing the building to collapse, the US Army press office reported. Pakistan through a statement.

The army confirmed the death of 23 soldiers in the terrorist action, as well as the death of six terrorists involved in the attack. The Army added that operations were being carried out in the area to eliminate any other threats.

The Taliban terrorist group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement issued by its spokesman, Mulla Qasim, who stated that one of its members first blew himself up inside the base and then several terrorists entered armed and “killed or injured more or less 15 people”.

The recently created terrorist group claimed responsibility on November 4 for another targeted attack against a Pakistani Air Force military base in Punjab province, in which nine terrorists died.

In July, terrorists also unsuccessfully attempted to invade a Pakistani Army installation in the center of the country, an infiltration attempt that resulted in the deaths of three members of the group and four Pakistani soldiers.

Pakistan's acting Interior Minister, Sarfaraz Ahmad Bugti, “vehemently condemned the terrorist attack” and highlighted that “terrorists can never succeed in their nefarious purposes”, the ministry he holds through the ministry said on Tuesday. X (formerly Twitter).

The attack occurred hours after the Pakistani Army killed 21 terrorists in several operations in the same district, where two soldiers also died, according to the military press office.

Pakistan has recorded an increase in terrorist incidents since the Afghan Taliban took over Kabul in August 2021. The Pakistani government accuses the main Taliban group in the Asian country, the TJP, of using Afghan soil to carry out attacks against the country. (With EFE Agency)