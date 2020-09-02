A good five and a half years ago, the Islamist terrorist attack on the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” shook the whole of France and triggered shock waves around the world. The criminal trial against alleged helpers begins today at 10 a.m. in Paris.

A series of attacks lasting several days is being rolled out before a jury, in which a total of 17 people were killed in January 2015. The three perpetrators were shot dead by security forces.

The attacks caused a tremendous sensation at the time. A wave of solidarity under the slogan “Je suis Charlie” (“I am Charlie”) shaped the time afterwards.

14 people are charged, mainly for membership in a terrorist group. They helped with the preparation of the attacks, for example getting weapons or providing accommodation, as the anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard told the radio news channel Franceinfo. Three of the accused are still being searched – it is unclear whether they are still alive.

It is the first major trial of the devastating Islamist terrorist attacks that rocked France in 2015 and 2016. “It will be difficult, it will be tedious,” announced chief investigator Ricard. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called the court proceedings, which should last until mid-November, historic.

The process is to be filmed

The trial should be filmed because of its importance. More than 250 people have been killed in Islamist terrorist acts in the country so far. The attacks on the “Bataclan” concert hall and restaurants in the east of Paris in autumn 2015 – 130 people died in the process – there will be another trial.

The trial of “Charlie Hebdo” was supposed to start in May, but was then postponed due to the corona epidemic. According to the media, security measures have been tightened in the courthouse. There are around 200 co-plaintiffs, over 140 witnesses are to be called, as the AFP news agency reported.

“Charlie Hebdo” wants to show controversial Mohammed caricatures again

“Charlie Hebdo” announced that it would move previously published Mohammed cartoons onto the cover of the new edition. This will come to the kiosk on Wednesday to start the process. Mohammed caricatures were considered the background to the attack on the editorial team. Twelve people died in the attack, including well-known illustrators such as Stéphane Charbonnier (Charb) and Jean Cabut (Cabu). The perpetrators, the brothers Chérif and Said Kouachi, were shot dead after days on the run.

The Islamist Amedy Coulibaly shot and killed a policewoman in the south of Paris the day after the attack on Charlie Hebdo and killed four hostages the next day in a kosher supermarket in the east of the capital before he himself was shot while storming the building.

After the attacks, millions of people took to the streets across France.

In Paris there was a march with heads of state and government, led by then President François Hollande and Chancellor Angela Merkel. (dpa)