Why did information about the Amri case leak into the constitution protection of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania? Ex-Minister Caffier now had to explain himself in the Bundestag.

BERLIN taz | Lorenz Caffier presents himself to the Bundestag investigation committee as if he had no prominent role: 66 years old, married, four children, member of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state parliament, no knowledge of what is going on in his house, the state interior ministry, which he is 14 years old long and until a few weeks ago.

On Thursday evening in the Bundestag it will be about whether the processes in Lorenz Caffier’s ministry have recently gotten so out of control that fundamental tasks could no longer be performed – the defense of the free-democratic basic order, for example. Lorenz Caffier is less interested in pathos and says before the committee in sober words: He could “not judge the processes conclusively”, but consider them to be a “clear mistake”.

The investigative committee in the Bundestag clarifies the events surrounding the terrorist attack on Breitscheidplatz in Berlin in December 2016. At that time, the assassin Anis Amri drove a stolen truck into a Christmas market and killed eleven people, dozens were seriously injured. It later emerged that the assassin was already known to intelligence services and police authorities.

The committee in the Bundestag processes the processes and records failures of the authorities. And so also found out that relevant information about Anis Amri, which could have helped the investigative authorities after the attack, remained in the constitution protection of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Information about support network

In a nutshell, the scandal can be described as follows: Weeks after the attack in February 2017, a source told his undercover agent from the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Schwerin that a family from Neukölln had supported Anis Amri with money and one Getaway car. At that time, these are important information that could provide information about a support network and even about the motive of the assassin. If it happened, it would have changed the level of knowledge at the time after Anis Amri was considered an Islamist-motivated individual perpetrator. The security authorities were quick to commit to this.

But it takes time before they decide in Schwerin to put the new information in writing and share it in the constitution protection group.

Two years later, one of the source guides at the time turned to the State Secretary of the Interior Ministry, Thomas Lenz, and told him about the information about Anis Amri. He also tells him that he has been banned from notifying other authorities.

And he tells of another scandal: the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution is storing illegal weapons that the employee of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution bought on the black market. Allegedly to uncover an arms dealers’ ring for Islamists, but even with that justification, it is legally sensitive for an authority to illegally obtain war weapons. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution not only informs State Secretary Lenz of this, but also sends letters to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution shortly thereafter.

Key witness on the committee

So it happens that he becomes a key witness before the committee of inquiry, where he testified a few weeks ago. A head of department, the head of the protection of the constitution and the state secretary Thomas Lenz are also invited and leave behind an irritated committee in which one is now talking about a “pre-democratic position” of the Ministry of the Interior in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

MEPs therefore want to know from Caffier what he did when he found out about the events in autumn 2019. He says: “I didn’t think it was possible.” And: He was “angry”. He had instructed his State Secretary to pass on the information immediately and to clarify the internal processes.

Caffier cannot really explain whether that happens then. He did not seek a conversation with the head of the protection of the constitution until weeks later; he never spoke to the V-Mann-Fuehrer himself. To this day he has never dealt with illegal weapons in detail. Caffier answers the committee in short sentences, explaining little. Only one thing the MPs hear over and over again: the head of the protection of the constitution made a mistake. However, he, the Interior Minister, was not responsible for the processing, but his State Secretary Lenz.

The members of the Bundestag notice that of all people, a CDU interior minister who is passionate about “security” claims to know little about the concrete work of his authorities in the fight against Islamism.

Late consequences

When Lorenz Caffier found out about the scandals in his ministry in autumn 2019, he decided not to take any personal consequences. His head of the protection of the constitution remains in office. In the meantime, Caffier himself has resigned from his position, the cause was another extremism scandal in his country. He had bought a gun from a dealer and shooting trainer who was a member of the right-wing extremist prepper group Nordkreuz. For three years, his ministry had been particularly noticeable for having done little to clear up alleged right-wing terrorist activities of the group. Caffier eventually stated that he had no information about the arms dealer.

His successor Torsten Renz retired the head of the protection of the constitution two weeks ago and appointed an external commission for the protection of the constitution to clarify the situation. He also sticks to State Secretary Lenz. Left-wing MP Martina Renner asks Caffier in the Bundestag: You hear from Mr. Lenz that he doesn’t care who is Minister of the Interior under him. “Has that happened to you, too?” Caffier replies that Lenz enjoys high recognition from him.

At the end of the session, he wishes everyone a good week at work and leaves.