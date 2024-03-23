Home page politics

From: Yekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

At least 115 people have been killed so far in the suspected terrorist attack in Moscow. Eyewitnesses describe the escape from the concert hall.

MOSCOW – Shortly before the start of a performance at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Russian capital Moscow, a bloody situation unfolded when up to five gunmen in camouflage clothing stormed the building and opened fire on the crowd in attendance. There was a fire on the top floor of the building, where numerous people were seeking shelter, which is said to have been caused by the detonation of explosives.

Attack in Moscow: A costume designer reports how the actors were evacuated

Reports from eyewitnesses paint a dramatic picture of the terrible events. The news portal Meduza published a report by Eva Egupova, a costume designer in attendance. She reported on the actors' desperate attempt to escape. She described being evacuated with others when the shots were heard.

“All we heard were the shots and the noise,” she told the portal, adding: “We ran through the Vegas Café. We moved through the crowd, no one shouting or getting in our way. The guards immediately opened the entrance and we were out quickly. We ran towards the mall and people there too were panicking and screaming. We ran across the bridge. As we near the church [neben dem Einkaufszentrum] We saw a helicopter and saw that the Crocus was on fire.”

A display board shows a candle on the street in memory of the victims. More than 60 people were killed in the suspected terrorist attack on an event hall on the outskirts of Moscow. © Guo Feizhou/XinHua/dpa

Attack in Moscow with more than 100 deaths: Journalist describes escaping with her mother

Also the Russian intelligence service Ostorozhno Media published a similar report about a journalist who was there with her mother. Both successfully escaped from Crocus City Hall. “I called the newsroom when the shooting started. We weren't even on the floor yet and I called, but the call didn't go through,” she said in the video.

“I took the first video on the floor in the hallway, but it wasn't recorded. At first it was not clear that there had been a shooting,” she continued. “We had nowhere to run, they didn't say anything, didn't announce anything.” Survivors reported desperate attempts to hide and protect themselves as the shooting continued.

“We ran after everyone to the escalator, there was the idea of ​​hiding in the toilet. The people who were already in the middle of it shouted – turn around – and everyone ran back. We hid behind some flower pots, behind some counters. We lay there for a few minutes, the shooting continued, it didn't stop at all,” emphasized the journalist who escaped death.

“On the way we saw a girl who had been killed, shot in the head. A man stood there, he helped everyone and shouted: 'Be careful, don't scratch yourself, don't cut yourself!' And so we managed to get into the parking lot and got into the first car that was still there and drove away,” she concluded her report.

Terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall concert hall:

The Russian authorities responded immediately to the incident and rescue teams rushed to the scene. The exact motives behind the attack remain unclear for now, but investigations have already been launched and several people have been arrested. The suspected terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall caused deep consternation and sadness among the public. You can find all new developments regarding the attack in our news ticker. (jek)