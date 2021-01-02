In Somalia, on one of the sections of the Mogadishu-Afgoye highway under construction, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb, as a result several people died, the portal reports. Garowe…

It is noted that the target of the attack were Turkish engineers involved in laying the route. The incident killed one Turkish citizen and two Somali police officers. There are wounded.

Earlier in Afghanistan, as a result of an attack by militants of the radical Taliban organization banned in the Russian Federation, six policemen were killed and four more were injured.