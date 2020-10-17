On Friday, October 16, a terrorist attack took place in France, the victim of which was a school history teacher. He was attacked by an 18-year-old Muslim. According to French media, the terrorist was born in Moscow in the Chechen diaspora. Recently he lived in Paris.

The name of the teacher is Samuel P. He taught at a school located in the suburbs of the French capital, about 40 km from the center of Paris. The police believe that the reason for the attack was a recent lesson, during which Samuel discussed with his students the problem of freedom of expression and expression of will. At the same time, he showed in the class cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. It is not yet clear whether the teenager who attacked the teacher was among the students, or whether he learned about the teacher’s actions from his friends.

The attack took place near the school. A Chechen beheaded the teacher with a large knife.

The police arrived quickly. Since it was a terrorist attack, a special unit was involved. The miners also arrived. The police saw the suspect on the street. It seemed that he did not even try to hide. In his hand he held the same knife that he used to kill the teacher.

The teenager refused to give up. He brandished a knife and shouted “Allahu Akbar!” Then he went on the run. The chase began. He was overtaken three kilometers from the scene of the attack. The police had a suspicion that he might have explosives on his body. They were forced to open fire to kill and shot the killer.

The police had to shoot the suspect

Unfortunately, religious attacks in France have long ceased to be a rarity. In September, an armed attack was carried out in Paris against two employees of a news agency. They were stabbed. They were attacked next to the former editorial office of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which published cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. On January 7, 2015, brothers Said and Sheriff Kouachi attacked the editorial office and killed 12 people. Another 11 were injured. The terrorists managed to escape. However, on January 9, the brothers were eliminated by police during a special operation.

467

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter