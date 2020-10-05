Terrorists have attacked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol party on the Pampore bypass in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Five Indian soldiers have been injured in this attack. The attack took place on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Tangan in Pampore. The army has laid siege to the area and has started a search operation.

A day ago, a joint team of army and police had recovered a cache of weapons in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of police and army carried out an investigation operation in Suran Ko of the district, in which they got a stock of arms. The recovered weapons included a large quantity of ammunition including an AK 47 rifle, three McGinns and a pistol. Security forces received a specific information about the terrorist’s hideout, based on which a search operation was carried out in the area.

