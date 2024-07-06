Head of Dagestan Melikov: militants’ attack was vile, on a peaceful day

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, explained the large number of casualties among police officers during the terrorist attacks on June 23 in Derbent and Makhachkala by the fact that the attacks were carried out in a cowardly and covert manner on a peaceful day.

According to him, now “pseudo-experts who have never held a machine gun in their hands” are asking themselves why there was such a ratio of losses, how five liquidated militants were able to deal with almost 20 law enforcement officers.

Firstly, because this attack was sneaky, from around the corner, secretive, on a peaceful day, and, in fact, unexpected, because it is, in its essence, barbaric. Sergey Melikov Head of Dagestan

Police officers lined up to detain militants

On the day of the terrorist attack, Dagestani police officers “figuratively speaking, stood in a row” to detain the militants, Melikov said. He explained that most of the dead were traffic police and patrol police officers.

One of the officers was practically shot during the period when he was inspecting a vehicle. And with his chest or his back, it doesn’t matter, this officer covered the person whose car he was inspecting. Sergey Melikov Head of Dagestan

He emphasized that law enforcement officers were the first to encounter trained terrorists, who, with a high degree of probability, had studied the locations, procedures, and nature of the service in advance.

Policeman killed in Makhachkala refused to take shelter in a local resident’s house

The police sergeant, 24-year-old Khabib Aliyev, who died in Makhachkala during a counter-terrorist operation, refused to take refuge in the home of a local resident so as not to incur the wrath of the militants. This was reported by the head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, Gayana Gariyeva.

The officer did not enter the door opened by the man and did not accept his offer to take refuge in the house, fearing to incur the wrath of the militants on the peaceful citizen. Gayana Garieva Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan

Gariyeva also recalled the last words of the deceased police officer Khabib Aliyev: “No. They’ll kill me anyway, but you go into the house, close the door and hide!”

More than 15 police officers killed in counter-terrorism operation

A series of armed attacks took place in the cities of Dagestan on June 23 — terrorists attacked a synagogue and an Orthodox church, and also fired at a traffic police post. According to the latest data, the number of victims of the incident was 22 people.

Among the militants were the sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov – Osman and Adil. One of the victims of the attack was the rector of the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God in Derbent, Nikolai Kotelnikov. According to security forces, it took about a month to prepare and plan the terrorist attacks.

Melikov reported that more than 15 police officers were killed and 37 law enforcement officers were injured during the terrorist attack. Among the dead was the head of the Dagestanskiye Ogni police department, Mavludin Khidirnabiyev. He was seriously wounded during the shootout in Derbent, and doctors were unable to help him.