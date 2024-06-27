Policeman from Dagestan: militants in the Caucasus have trained people

The militants who carried out the attacks in Makhachkala and Derbent were part of a separate “sleeper cell” of terrorists, Dagestani policeman Muhammad (name changed) told Lenta.ru on condition of anonymity.

According to him, such “cells” have occurred in the region before, for example, in 2016-2018, both in the mountainous regions and in Makhachkala. But for the last four years they have not shown themselves in any way – there has been a lull. Therefore, what happened over the weekend came as a surprise to local law enforcement agencies. However, there is no panic about this in Dagestan.

Killed militants could have been recruited abroad

According to Muhammad, the same people as before are behind what happened – adherents of radical religious movements. They worked against them and systematically, according to the list, eliminated such militants. But the problem, apparently, was that among the radicals there were those who had not previously attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies and led a law-abiding lifestyle.

Perhaps these “sleepers” received an assignment from their curators and decided to make some noise. However, it is possible that they could have been recruited somewhere abroad. They say that one of the sons of the now former head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, who participated in the terrorist attack, lived in Turkey for two years – maybe he was recruited there Dagestani policeman Muhammad (name changed)

One way or another, this is most likely not the case when recruiters-preachers are looking for perpetrators of terrorist attacks among low-income people who see no prospects in life. The terrorists killed in Makhachkala and Derbent, according to Muhammad, were wealthy people, did not need money, lived well and could afford a lot. All of them come from the Sergokalinsky district. One of the militants had a business in Izberbash, another ran for deputy, and the third, Gadzhimurad Kagirov, was a successful mixed martial arts fighter.

They wrote that Kagirov even trained in the gym of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. But here you need to understand that anyone can come to this gym, work out for a couple of months and leave. This will not make anyone a student of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s school Dagestani policeman Muhammad (name changed)

Terrorists in the Caucasus may have hundreds of trained people

Another policeman from Dagestan, Ibragim (name changed), told Lenta.ru that last April in Nalchik they eliminated two militants who were members of an international terrorist organization and planned to carry out terrorist attacks and sabotage on the territory of Kabardino-Balkaria.

As far as I know from my colleagues, after that they detained an accomplice of those militants – and he said during interrogation that these terrorists allegedly have more than a hundred trained people. This detainee said that terrorist attacks and other crimes were being planned Dagestani policeman Ibragim (name changed)

According to Ibragim, when the attacks were carried out in Makhachkala and Derbent, he and his colleagues were immediately given the command to be on full combat readiness. Although they serve in another place, they were ready to go to the scene.

A series of terrorist attacks in Dagestan took place on June 23

On June 23, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in Dagestan. In the city of Derbent, an Orthodox church and a synagogue were attacked, and a traffic police post was fired upon in Makhachkala. According to various sources, 23 or 25 people became victims of the incident, the majority were law enforcement officers.

Among the militants were the sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil. One of the victims of the attack was the rector of the Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Derbent, Nikolai Kotelnikov. According to security officials, the preparation and planning of the terrorist attacks took about a month.