The head of the Sergokalinsky district, Omarov, was detained; his sons participated in the terrorist attack.

The militants who clashed with security forces in Makhachkala turned out to be the sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov. Osman and Adil Omarov were killed during a shootout with law enforcement officers.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia (NAC) confirmed the liquidation of three attackers in Makhachkala, two were neutralized in Derbent.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, the third militant was 32-year-old Abdusamad Amadziev.

In turn, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Dagestan reported on the liquidation of four terrorists in Makhachkala.

An Interfax source in law enforcement agencies clarified that three of the four militants eliminated in Makhachkala were identified. All of them are relatives of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of the republic, Magomed Omarov.

Previously, four militants were killed. The three were identified as the sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky region of Dagestan and his nephew law enforcement source

It is not specified whether Amadziev is the said nephew.

The Telegram channel “Before Everyone,” citing a source, reported the destruction of six militants who participated in attacks on churches and synagogues in Makhachkala and Derbent. The publication noted that all the liquidated militants were natives of Sergokala. According to preliminary information, the leader of the gang was the son of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov.

Frame: Telegram-Shot channel

The Mash Telegram channel stated that one of the militants who was eliminated by security forces in Dagestan could be MMA fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov. It was reported that the athlete is a student of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s school and a fighter in his son Khabib’s Eagles MMA club.

The sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district could be recruited through relatives

A close friend of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, told the Brief Telegram channel that the sons of the official who participated in the attack on Makhachkala could have been recruited through close relatives.

Magomed never drank a drop of alcohol, he is an athlete. I know their two eldest sons – good guys, one is the head of the MFC in Makhachkala. The attackers are younger brothers. They could have come under the influence of recruited relatives acquaintance of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan

He added that Dagestan still has a problem with Wahhabi sleeper cells and the great influence of radical preachers on young people.

RBC, citing a source in law enforcement agencies, wrote that the attackers in Dagestan may be related to an international terrorist Islamist organization. According to the publication’s interlocutor, security forces are confident that the attack was prepared in advance.

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, after a meeting of the operational headquarters, promised that operational activities in the republic would continue until all participants in the “sleeping cells” of terrorists were identified.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia reported that security forces continue to search for accomplices of terrorists, operational search activities are underway, explosives experts from security agencies are working at the site of clashes, and small arms and ammunition have been seized.

The head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan was brought in for interrogation

The father of the Omarov brothers, Magomed Omarov, was detained and taken in for questioning, a TASS source in law enforcement agencies reported.

Magomed Omarov was detained due to the fact that his sons participated in the attack on Makhachkala and Dagestan law enforcement source

Izvestia also reported about Omarov’s detention, citing a source in law enforcement agencies. RBC noted that the man was being interrogated by FSB officers. According to the Baza Telegram channel, the official’s home was searched.

Magomed Omarov Photo: Official website administration of Sergokalinsky district

“MK in Dagestan” notes that Omarov resigned after reports of his sons’ involvement in the terrorist attack.

Omarov’s brother is the head of children’s and youth football in Dagestan

The brother of the terrorists Osman and Adil Omarov, who were liquidated after the attack, Murad is the head of children’s and youth football of the Football Federation of the Republic of Dagestan, his position was revealed by the Mash Telegram channel.

The publication noted that five days ago Murad Omarov met with the head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov, as well as with the former adviser to the president of the Dynamo Makhachkala football club Kurban Berdyev and the president of FC Makhachkala Gadzhi Gadzhiev. The meeting took place on the occasion of Dynamo Makhachkala’s entry into the Premier League.

Murad Osmanov Frame: Telegram-Mash channel

The channel clarified that since 2019, Omarov opened his own children’s sports school. He also organized lectures together with Berdyev in the cities and villages of the republic to improve the qualifications of children’s trainers.

On the evening of June 23, armed terrorists attacked cities in Dagestan. Militants fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala, and also attacked a synagogue and an Orthodox church in Derbent.

The attackers dealt with the rector of the church in Derbent, Father Nikolai, and a man without signs of life was also found near the synagogue. The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, said that 15 law enforcement officers and several civilians became victims of the attack.

34 people were injured, including 27 police officers. After the attacks in Dagestan, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case of terrorism based on the facts of armed attacks.