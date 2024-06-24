Terrorists attacked churches and a synagogue in Dagestan, five militants were eliminated

On the evening of June 23, armed terrorists attacked cities in Dagestan. Militants fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala, and also attacked a synagogue and an Orthodox church in Derbent. The attackers dealt with the rector of the church, Father Nikolai, and a dead man was also found near the synagogue.

34 people were injured, including 27 police officers.

Information about those killed as a result of the terrorist attack is being clarified. The Muftiate of Dagestan stated that nine people were victims, seven of them were law enforcement officers.

Similar information about the number of dead law enforcement officers was confirmed by a source. RIA News in security forces. Wherein Telegram-The channel “Before everyone else” writes about 11 dead security forces.

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, after a meeting of the operational headquarters, said that more than 15 law enforcement officers, as well as several civilians, were killed in repelling the militant attack.

After the attacks in Dagestan, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case of terrorism based on the facts of armed attacks.

Related materials:

At least five militants killed

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia (NAC) said that five terrorists had been neutralized.

As a result of the military action carried out in Derbent, two bandits were neutralized, in Makhachkala – three bandits NAC

NAC also reported that security forces continue to search for accomplices of terrorists, operational search activities are underway, explosives experts from security agencies are working at the site of clashes, and small arms and ammunition have been seized.

The RIA Novosti source previously reported six militants eliminated, four in Makhachkala and two in Derbent. Similar information was confirmed by the head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov.

Frame: Telegram-Mash channel

The Telegram channel “Before All” claims that all the liquidated militants were natives of Sergokala. According to preliminary information, the leader of the gang was the son of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov.

According to Baza, in the attack participated two sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil.

The father of the Omarov brothers, Magomed Omarov, was detained and taken in for questioning, a TASS source in law enforcement confirmed.

Magomed Omarov was detained due to the fact that his sons participated in the attack on Makhachkala and Dagestan law enforcement source

According to preliminary data, Osman and Adil Omarov were killed during a shootout with law enforcement officers. The third liquidated terrorist was presumably the nephew of the head of the Sergokalinsky district.

In Derbent, two militants were eliminated, a policeman was killed, the rector of the temple and a man were killed near the synagogue

The attack on the Orthodox church and synagogue in Derbent occurred on the evening of Sunday, June 23. Five militants went inside, shot at the guard, then cut the throat of the rector, Father Nikolai. The church and synagogue were destroyed by arson. At the same time, an inscription with a reference to the Koran was found on the doors of the synagogue: the numbers 2:120 and 8:39. Presumably, it was painted on by the attackers.

Frame: Telegram-Mash channel

A man was found shot in the head near a burning synagogue. Another injured man was hospitalized with burns.

Militants with machine guns in Derbent entered into a shootout with law enforcement officers. The terrorists fled in a white Volkswagen Polo. Two of the attackers were later killed.

The head of the Dagestan Lights police department, Mavludin Khidirnabiev, died from a serious wound during a shootout with terrorists in Derbent, the press service of the Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The seriously wounded man, who came to help his Derbent colleagues, the head of the DagOgney police department, was unable to help the doctors. He died after being seriously wounded Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan

At about 11 p.m., the active phase of the counter-terrorism operation (CTO) in Derbent was completed, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said.

NAC reported that security forces continue to search for accomplices of terrorists, operational search activities are underway, explosives experts from security agencies are working at the site of clashes, and small arms and ammunition have been seized.

Related materials:

In Makhachkala, security forces rescued parishioners who had taken refuge in a church, and 16 wounded were taken to the hospital

On the evening of June 23 in Makhachkala on Ermoshkin Street, unknown persons fired at a traffic police post. The criminals also attacked the Orthodox Church; a security guard, armed only with a gas pistol, was shot. Parishioners and clergy took refuge inside; it was clarified that the militants did not enter the building; the information spread in a number of media about 40 hostages turned out to be fake.

Frame: Telegram-Mash channel

After some time, security forces brought out 19 people hiding in the Makhachkala temple; no civilians were injured.

Jewish religious organizations announced an attack on a synagogue in Makhachkala after a similar attack occurred in Derbent. The chairman of the public council of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia (FEOR), Borukh Gorin, noted that a synagogue was set on fire in Makhachkala, and the fire was later extinguished.

After the attack, the terrorists stole a car and fled. The Interception plan was announced. At least two suspects were detained on the beach in the city.

The mayor of Makhachkala, Yusup Umavov, praised the work of the relevant services and security forces to eliminate militants in the city.

Relevant services and law enforcement agencies in Makhachkala worked quickly, but not without losses Yusup Umavov Mayor of Makhachkala

After the terrorist attack, 16 victims were taken to the Republican Clinical Hospital (RCH) of Makhachkala, including 13 police officers and three civilians, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.