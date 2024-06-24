Priest Nikolai Kotelnikov, killed by terrorists, was shot dead in front of his wife

Orthodox priest Father Nikolai Kotelnikov, killed by militants in Derbent during an attack on the Church of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos, died when he tried to block the terrorists’ path to the church. He came out to meet them and was shot in front of his wife. The archpriest served at the altar for more than 40 years, became the prototype of one of the heroes of the famous local monument, and his son-in-law (also a priest) survived a militant attack in Chechnya. Lenta.ru has collected everything that is known about the priest.

How Nikolai Kotelnikov died

As Olga Lobova, the daughter of Nikolai Kotelnikov, told reporters, the terrorists entered the temple, set fire to the main icon and began firing chaotically.

Then they started shooting randomly and ran into the priest’s house (…). The house was set on fire. My mother saw everything. At that time I was in the store with my youngest daughter Olga Lobovadaughter of Nikolai Kotelnikov

According to her, the militants shot the priest in the forehead. It was previously reported that terrorists had cut his throat, but this information was not confirmed.

Father Nikolai was the prototype of the Orthodox priest on the monument to the Brotherhood of Three Religions

Nikolai Kotelnikov was famous in Derbent – he became the prototype of the Orthodox clergyman on the monument to the Brotherhood of Three Religions, which is installed in the city center. The monument represents figures of representatives of three religions (the rabbi and the mullah also have real prototypes). It is known that in Derbent, in addition to Dagestanis and Russians, many mountain Jews live. During the attack on Dagestan, terrorists attacked not only an Orthodox church, but also set fire to synagogues.

Nikolai Kotelnikov served as a priest for more than 40 years. The parishioners are very appreciated he was called kind and sympathetic. The priest taught Sunday school. He is survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren. The archpriest’s daughters also married Orthodox clergy.

To the credit of Kotelnikov put the fact that since 2005, every year at Easter a particle of the Holy Fire, which is of great importance for Christians, is brought to Derbent.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Kotelnikov’s son-in-law survived the attack on the church in Grozny where he served

This is not the first time that the family of Nikolai Kotelnikov’s father has faced Islamist attacks. His son-in-law, father Sergiy Abasov survived in 2018, an attack on a temple in Grozny.

It was a regular Saturday service before Sunday. The service was going on, when I walked out into the middle of the church, about 10 minutes later we heard shots. We all understood that they [боевики] Now they will approach the main door. I gave the command to close [дверь] to those who stood near the door. They closed it, but they might not have held it, because there were women, grandmothers, one man, I went up and started holding the door, they opened fire on the door Sergiy Abasovabout the attack on the church in Grozny in 2018

According to him, a doctor who also stood near the door and helped hold it was wounded. The attackers also opened fire on the priest’s wife, who managed to hide in the basement, “which saved her.”

On June 23, 2024, Abasov was in Derbent during a terrorist attack and was able to survive.

“Today Father Sergius was next to his father-in-law [в Дербенте] “It was a miracle that he and his mother did not die,” told Director of the Spas TV channel Boris Korchevnikov.

Photo: Obtained by Reuters

Militants attacked Makhachkala on an Orthodox holiday

Terrorists attacked the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin in Derbent on Sunday evening. At that moment, there was a service in honor of the Feast of the Holy Trinity, which was attended by about 40 parishioners. According to eyewitnesses, the terrorists burst inside, shot at guard Mikhail, who was armed only with a gas pistol, and then killed 66-year-old rector.

Around the same time, militants attacked Makhachkala, where they fired at a traffic police post, starting a battle with the police. Not far from this place, 19 parishioners barricaded themselves in an Orthodox church. Against the backdrop of terrorist attacks, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Dagestan.

According to the latest data, six militants were eliminated during the fighting in the region; about 20 people became victims of the terrorist attacks – more than 15 police officers and several civilians. The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, declared three days of mourning, which will last from June 24 to June 26. He promised that operational activities in the republic will continue until all participants in the “sleeping cells” of terrorists are identified, emphasizing that the situation in the republic is controlled by authorities and law enforcement officers.