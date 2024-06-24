Mash: MMA fighter Kagirov could have been among the killed militants in Derbent

One of the militants eliminated in Dagestan could have been MMA fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov, a graduate of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s school. This data was shared by the Mash Telegram channel.

Unnamed Dagestan public pages published a photo of a militant eliminated in Dagestan; he was identified online as Gadzhimurad Kagirov. In 2021 during the tournament he represented Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagles MMA club has had two fights throughout its history – both ended in victory. The information has not yet received official confirmation.

Mash also writesthat Kagirov is the cousin of the ex-mayor of Makhachkala Musa Musaev; in between training sessions, he worked for his uncle as a security driver. In 2018, Musaev was sentenced to four years in prison for fraud with land plots.

Among those liquidated in Makhachkala were the sons of an official

Head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov statedthat six bandits were eliminated. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee later announced the killing of five militants, all of them natives Sergokalinsky district. Two terrorists were eliminated in Derbent, three in Makhachkala. The Investigative Committee established their identities. Investigators are conducting a criminal case regarding the attacks in Dagestan under three articles, including terrorism and theft of weapons.

Among the militants eliminated in Makhachkala are Osman and Adil Omarov, sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov. Almost immediately after these reports appeared, Omarov resigned. It is known that Osman Omarov was studying construction business in Makhachkala, owned the Lemonade cafe in Izberbash and had connections with Turkey.

The terrorists’ brother Murad is the head of children’s and youth football of the Football Federation of the Republic of Dagestan. A few days ago, Murad Omarov met with the head of the republic, Sergei Melikov, along with the former adviser to the president of the Dynamo Makhachkala football club, Kurban Berdyev, and the president of FC Makhachkala, Gadzhi Gadzhiev. Since 2019, Murad has his own children’s sports school

The third participant in the militant attack on Makhachkala was 32-year-old Abdusamad Amadziev, Omarov’s nephew.

The father of terrorists from Dagestan knew about his sons’ radical views

How writes Baza, Magomed Omarov stated during interrogation that he knew that some of his sons, as well as his nephew, profess radical Islam (Wahhabism). The most radical of them was Osman. According to him, other brothers and relatives did not support them. At the same time, Omarov allegedly did not communicate with his sons in recent years. During the interrogation, the official assured the investigators that he did not consider himself a member of this movement.

It is clarified that Omarov has eight sons in total.

The militants had been planning the attacks for about a month.

By data Shot, the terrorists who attacked Makhachkala and Derbent, planned this for about a month – from mid-May. On the day of the attacks, they coordinated their actions in a closed chat for six people.

Also, according to available information, the first and specific target of the militants was the rector of the Derbent Church of the Intercession of the Most Holy Theotokos, Nikolai Kotelnikov – his photo was posted in their chat.

On the evening of June 23, a double terrorist attack was committed in Dagestan: militants simultaneously attacked Makhachkala and Derbent. Their targets were two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post. According to 112, the number of victims of the incident has increased to 20, including 17 law enforcement officers.