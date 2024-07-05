RIA: Omarov’s sons tried to stop their brother on the day of the terrorist attack in Dagestan

The sons of the former head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, tried to stop their brother Osman before the terrorist attack in Makhachkala. This was reported by the wife of one of the brothers, Zarina.

According to her, on the day of the tragedy, her husband and his other brothers were at a holiday camp with their children. They saw Oman very rarely – only at his parents’ house, where he came with his family.

On June 23, Zarina’s husband called her and told her that he had seen some strange status on his brother’s messenger. Immediately after that, she said, the men left for the city.

One of the brothers said that he managed to reach him by phone and shouted: “Osman, stop, I beg you!” But he [Осман] heard no one. Then no one could reach him, and the brothers left for the city Zarina Omarova

The woman said that Osman Omarov, who participated in the terrorist attack in Makhachkala, was involved in construction, and no one in the family knew about his radical views. She assured that if the brothers had thought for even a second that the man could become a terrorist, they would never have allowed it.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

Father of Dagestani terrorists removed from post of district head

On the evening of June 23, armed militants attacked two Orthodox churches and a synagogue in Derbent, while terrorists fired at a traffic police post in Makhachkala. Security forces killed five militants involved in these terrorist attacks.

The day after the incident, Magomed Omarov, the father of Dagestani terrorists Osman and Adil Omarov, was removed from his position as head of the Sergokalinsky district.

Photo: Ganjevi Gadzhibalaev / TASS

During interrogation, the man admitted that he knew about his sons’ commitment to radical ideas.

According to the republican official, some of his eight offspring were Wahhabis. A nephew was also inclined toward radicalism. Relatives did not support them, Omarov assured. He claimed that he did not communicate with his sons and had nothing to do with Wahhabism.

On June 26, three days after the attacks on a synagogue, an Orthodox church and police officers in Makhachkala and Derbent, a ruling was issued on administrative arrest for a period of 10 to 13 days for the former head of a Dagestan region and his five sons. They were found guilty of petty hooliganism with the use of obscene language.

How did the son of a Dagestani official turn from a rich kid into a terrorist?

According to the deputy head of the municipality for social issues and security, Barkakadi Mejidov, Osman Omarov suddenly became very religious.

The man lived in Makhachkala, where he was considered a rich kid. Two years ago, he grew a beard, got married and dressed his wife in Muslim clothes. This also attracted the attention of the residents of Sergokala, who knew that the man had not visited a mosque before.

Medzhidov recalled that in April, at a general district meeting, the local imam raised the issue that village residents had begun to go to a mosque in the Karabudakhkent district, where, according to some reports, Wahhabi Islam was being preached.

A fellow villager of Osman and Adil Omarov said that local residents were afraid of the sons of the former head of the Sergokalinsky district. He described them as arrogant and harsh people. According to the Russian, everyone knew about the brothers’ radical views.