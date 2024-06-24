Nurmagomedov confirmed information about the terrorist’s connection with his fighting school

Former Russian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov called the terrorist attacks organized in Makhachkala and Derbent on Sunday, June 23, truly brutal. Commenting on the events in which more than 15 people became victims, he urged subscribers to take care of themselves and their families, as well as carefully monitor their children’s social circle in order to keep them safe.

Photo: Anton Denisov / RIA Novosti

The athlete expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, emphasizing that what happened goes beyond human actions.

“Is there any need for condemnation? Isn’t it clear that this is a brutal and unhuman act? Where and when did this even happen?” asked the former UFC lightweight champion.

At the same time, Nurmagomedov confirmed the information that one of the Dagestani terrorists is associated with his Eagles MMA martial arts school.

Terrorist Eliminated in Dagestan Organized Sparring in Nurmagomedov’s School

Boxer’s manager Rizvan Magomedov statedthat 28-year-old MMA fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov, who was one of the organizers of the Dagestani terrorist attacks, actually trained at the Eagles MMA club. At the same time, he emphasized that the killed terrorist was not a student of Nurmagomedov’s school.

It is incorrect to call him a student of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s school. This is not true. In 2021, he came to the gym with his older brother and sparred for a month or so. All. He was not seen in the hall again Rizvan Magomedovmanager of Khabib Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov himself added that the participant in the terrorist attacks ended up in his school thanks to the request of his teammates. With their help, he conducted training within the walls of Eagles MMA for a future professional fight.

In Dagestan, sections for training MMA fighters will be checked for the presence of “radicals”

In Dagestan, in sports sections where MMA fighters are trained, will pass mass checks. This will also affect all former participants of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagles MMA martial arts school.

Photo: National Anti-Terrorism Committee / RIA Novosti

It also became known that operatives plan to check the gyms in which athletes prepare for mixed martial arts competitions. It is noted that the main goal of such checks is to detect “radical athletes” who in the future might agree to take part in organizing terrorist attacks.

At the same time, it is emphasized that the closure of fighting schools in the republic is not discussed.