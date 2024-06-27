Kadyrov threatened families of terrorists with blood feud after the attack on Dagestan

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov threatened the families of terrorists with blood feud after the attack on Dagestan.

At a meeting with the heads of the republic’s law enforcement agencies in connection with the terrorist attack in the neighboring republic, the politician emphasized that at the slightest suspicion of terrorism, the clan should be punished, since it bears full responsibility for the actions of its descendants.

You cannot encroach on life; you must understand that in this case there will be blood feud. Answers like “I didn’t know” are not accepted. Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

According to Kadyrov, if a father living in the republic does not care about his children or cannot cope with them, this person should contact the authorities, and then his family will not be held responsible.

If he did not say this, if he encroached on the life of another, then he will lose his head. We have a blood feud so that people don’t get killed Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

In this regard, the politician recommended that parents monitor their children and, in case of conflict, contact the local police officer.

Following the terrorist attack in Dagestan, Kadyrov also called on the republic’s security forces to step up their efforts to prevent terrorism and religious extremism.

The head of Chechnya asked residents of the republic to be especially vigilant towards relatives in order to protect them from the harmful influence of terrorist ideology.

Negligence in this matter can lead to serious tragic consequences, which must be eliminated through the joint efforts of the authorities and society Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

The politician emphasized that “special emphasis must be placed on countering radical ideology emanating from European countries.”

The sons of the ex-head of the Sergokalinsky district apologized for their terrorist brother

The sons of the ex-head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov, asked for forgiveness for the terrorist attack in which their brother participated.

Dear Dagestanis, brothers and sisters, we, the Omarov family, deeply mourn what happened. We have always been against extremism and terrorism. We ask for forgiveness from all those affected by the vile terrorist act committed by our brother. For the sake of Allah forgive us Omarov brothers sons of the ex-head of the Sergokalinsky district

Earlier it became known that the former head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, whose children participated in the terrorist attack in Dagestan, had six relatives arrested. It was clarified that we were talking about Omarov’s sons. All of them received administrative arrests for up to 13 days.

Shortly before this, the ex-head of the Sergokalinsky district himself received administrative arrest for ten days. According to preliminary data, the court found him guilty under Part 1 of Article 20.1 (“Petty hooliganism”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for using obscene language on the streets of Makhachkala.

On June 23, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in Dagestan. In the city of Derbent, an Orthodox church and a synagogue were attacked, and a traffic police post was fired upon in Makhachkala. Later it became known that among the terrorists were the children of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil. The total number of victims of the terrorist attack was, according to various sources, 23 or 25 people.