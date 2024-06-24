The head of Dagestan Melikov announced more than 15 police officers killed in the terrorist attack

More than 15 policemen died at the hands of terrorists in Dagestan. This was stated by the head of the republic Sergei Melikov.

“More than 15 police officers became victims of today’s terrorist attack, defending the peace and quiet of Dagestan with arms in hand,” said the head of the region.

According to the source of the Telegram channel “112”, the death toll increased to 20 people, including 17 law enforcement officers. Also, according to them, 44 people were injured, 37 of them were law enforcement officers.

Among the dead was the head of the Dagestan Lights police department, Mavludin Khidirnabiev. During a shootout in Derbent, he was seriously wounded; doctors were unable to help him.

Melikov announced the liquidation of militants

Melikov noted that during the operational activities it was possible to eliminate six militants, the active phase has been completed. Prior to this, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee of Russia (NAC) reported on five neutralized militants: three were eliminated in Makhachkala, and two in Derbent.

Two of them died during the attack on Makhachkala. According to preliminary data, these are the sons of the head of the Sergokalinsky district of Dagestan, Magomed Omarov. It is reported that either Osman or Adil could be the leader of the gang. Information also appeared about the participation of Omarov’s nephew in the terrorist attack.

Also killed were 32-year-old Abdusamade Amadziev and MMA fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov. It is noted that the latter is an athlete, a graduate of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s school and a fighter in his son Khabib’s Eagles MMA club.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Militants attacked a church and synagogue on the evening of June 23

“According to information from the duty department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, at approximately 18:00 (coinciding with Moscow time) in Derbent, unknown persons fired at a synagogue and a church with automatic weapons,” said the head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan, Gayana Garieva.

Another attack occurred in Makhachkala. Unknown persons fired at a traffic police post on Ermoshkin Street.

As a result, the “Interception” plan was introduced in the republic. An operational headquarters was created. Melikov called on local residents to remain calm and not give in to the panic that the terrorists are counting on.

Earlier, the rector of an Orthodox church was stabbed to death in Derbent. It is known that the 66-year-old clergyman, who was seriously ill, had his throat cut. In addition, another civilian victim was Mikhail, a security guard who worked in the church, armed only with a gas pistol. The man was shot.