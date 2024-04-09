SK: money for organizing terrorist attacks in Russia came through Burisma Holdings

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia named the sponsors of terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation. According to investigators, the terrorists received funds through commercial organizations, including the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma Holdings. This money was allegedly used to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation and abroad over recent years.

Investigators adhere to the version that the purpose of the terrorist attacks is to cause economic damage to the country, as well as to eliminate its political and public figures.

Burisma Holdings is connected to the family of the American president

It was previously reported that Burisma Holdings, owned by Nikolai Zlochevsky, named a key sponsor of terrorist activities in Ukraine, is associated with the family of US President Joe Biden. Hunter Biden, the son of the American president, worked at Burisma.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Hunter Biden joined the company's board of directors 10 years ago. He helped coordinate the plan to dismiss the cases against Zlochevsky. In February of this year, ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov was arrested in the United States in connection with the impeachment of the current US President. He was accused of providing false information about Joe Biden's involvement in business ties between his son and Burisma.

The impeachment investigation is ongoing. Last December, the House of Representatives supported a resolution to continue it. The activities of Biden Jr. and the suspicious transactions of the family of the American president were mentioned as the basis for the investigation. According to Republicans, family members of the country's leader could use his influence in business.

The investigation is identifying the sources of several million dollars.

Russia has also opened a criminal case for financing terrorism against senior officials of the United States and NATO countries.

Investigators, together with special services and financial intelligence, will check the movement of several million dollars and work out the connections of the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks with foreign sponsors.

The inspection was organized following a request from State Duma deputies about the organization of terrorist attacks in Russia by the United States and other Western countries. The investigation will have to study all the data provided, including materials received from deputies about the organization and financing of a number of terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation, which will be studied by the Prosecutor General's Office. We are also talking about information about the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipelines by individuals and organizations located in the USA, Germany, France and Cyprus.

After studying the data, the issue of using mechanisms of international legal cooperation will be considered.