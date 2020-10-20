France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin draws the first conclusions from the terrorist attack in which a teacher was beheaded. The minister closes a mosque that posted a video on Facebook denouncing the victim’s teaching.

NAfter the beheading of a teacher, France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin ordered the closure of a mosque in a suburb of Paris. The mosque shared a video on the online service Facebook, in which the teaching of the killed teacher was denounced, the minister told TF1 on Monday. On the same day, according to the ministry, there were 34 police operations against people and associations that are said to be close to the Islamist spectrum.

The Islamists are “not necessarily connected” to the murder of the teacher, Darmanin said. Rather, the missions were aimed at “conveying a message: not a minute’s delay for the enemies of the republic”.

The minister accused the imam of the closed mosque in the Paris suburb of Pantin of threatening the teacher and of having published the school’s address.

The 47-year-old history teacher was beheaded by an 18-year-old on Friday near his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine near Paris. He and his students had discussed the subject of freedom of expression in class, using cartoons of Mohammed.

The French investigators assume an Islamist-motivated terrorist attack. The attacker was shot dead by the police after the crime.

A group called BarakaCity, against which the French authorities also want to take action, accused the interior minister of the online service Twitter of going “crazy” and taking advantage of a tragedy. The group describes itself as a humanitarian organization.