Putin: Russia will definitely get to those who ordered the terrorist attack at Crocus

Russia will definitely get to those who ordered the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region, head of state Vladimir Putin said during an extended meeting of the board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the president, law enforcement agencies will have to identify not only the direct perpetrators, but also all links in the chain and the final beneficiaries of the terrorist attack. Putin emphasized that there are no reliable agents in the terrorist environment: they are ready to do anything for money, guided only by financial considerations.

“Everything is also easy to sell: any information can be bought and sold, so we will certainly reach the end customers,” the head of state assured.

Those who use this weapon – and this is a weapon that is used against Russia, this is obvious today – must understand that it is double-edged, this weapon

Photo: Sputnik / Sergei Savostyanov / Kremlin / Reuters

Putin named the goal of those who ordered the terrorist attack

Those who ordered the terrorist attack in the concert hall wanted to split multinational Russia from within, the president said. The terrorists wanted to sow panic and hatred in society, provoke national hatred, xenophobia and Islamophobia.

It is unacceptable, I want to emphasize this, to use recent tragic events to provoke national hatred, xenophobia, Islamophobia, and so on. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

According to the president, it is necessary to analyze the situation as objectively as possible in order to take security in public places – sports facilities, transport, shopping centers, schools, hospitals and universities – to a new level.

Putin named the main rules for those coming to Russia

During his speech, the Russian leader emphasized that only those who respect its traditions should come to the country.

Only those who respect our traditions, language, culture, history can come to live and work in Russia Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Suppressing illegal migration is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the president emphasized. According to the head of state, the criminal syndicates operating in the country are cross-border and cooperate with foreign intelligence services and emissaries of international radical groups.

Photo: Grigory Sysoev / RIA Novosti

On the evening of March 22, a group of terrorists attacked Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the Picnic group and the Russian Dance Sports Championship was taking place. The criminals opened targeted fire at the visitors and also set fire to the concert hall to trap people inside. According to the latest data, 144 people became victims of the terrorist attack, and another 695 were injured.

The terrorists were detained on the night of March 23 near the village of Khatsun, Karachevsky district, Bryansk region, when they tried to escape in a white Renault Symbol.