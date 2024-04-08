The Russian Investigative Committee revealed a connection between the terrorist attack at Crocus and the Ukrainian special services

The Investigative Committee of Russia stated that it had found evidence of a connection between those who carried out the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall and the Ukrainian special services. They could have participated in preparing terrorists for an attack on a concert hall near Moscow.

Previously, photographs with the flag and coat of arms of Ukraine, as well as photographs of military personnel and armored vehicles near destroyed houses, were found in the phones of those suspected of a terrorist attack.

The Investigative Committee announced significant data on the circumstances of the training of terrorists

Department April 8 reportedthat the Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, held a regular operational meeting and heard the latest results of the investigation into the terrorist attack.

The investigation has already obtained significant data on the circumstances of the terrorists' preparation for the crime, which may indicate their connection with the Ukrainian special services

No other details are provided about what data may indicate such a connection.

It was also noted that at the moment 11 people involved in the terrorist attack have been identified and charged. All of them have been arrested pending investigation.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

In addition, the Investigative Committee reported ongoing work with victims and witnesses, as well as work to identify other perpetrators, accomplices and organizers. “The Investigative Committee is recreating the full picture of what happened, literally collecting the smallest evidence bit by bit,” the department added.

Photos on the phone and financial transactions indicated a connection with Ukraine

Earlier in April, the Investigative Committee stated that photographs with the flag and coat of arms of Ukraine were found on the phone of one of the attackers at Crocus City Hall, as well as photographs of military personnel (presumably from the Ukrainian Armed Forces) and armored vehicles near destroyed houses.

An image of a Ukrainian postage stamp with a military man making an obscene gesture was also found. The contents of the gadget confirm the connection between the attack on the concert hall and the Ukrainian trace, the department claimed.

Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina / Reuters

The Investigative Committee also linked the terrorist attack in Crocus with a special military operation in Ukraine. Investigators said that the criminals chose the concert hall to carry out the terrorist attack on the instructions of a certain curator. On the morning of February 24, 2024, one of the terrorists sent the curator screenshots of images of the entrances to the concert hall building, as well as pictures of the access roads to it.

It was previously alleged that those accused in the terrorist attack case told during interrogations that after the attack they were heading to Kyiv. According to them, they were promised a monetary reward on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the connection between the attackers and the Ukrainian special services is allegedly confirmed by information about the financial transactions of the terrorists.

The Foreign Ministry demanded that Ukraine extradite those involved in the terrorist attack

On March 31, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Kyiv was required to arrest and extradite those involved in terrorist attacks committed on the territory of the Russian Federation. The department noted that the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall is not the first attack against Russia in recent times.

The investigative actions carried out by the Russian competent authorities indicate that the traces of all these crimes lead to Ukraine. The Russian side demands that the Kyiv regime immediately stop any support for terrorist activities, hand over the perpetrators and compensate the damage caused to the victims. Russian Foreign Ministry

The ministry emphasized that the fight against international terrorism is the responsibility of every state, and threatened Kyiv with international legal responsibility for violating obligations under anti-terrorist conventions.