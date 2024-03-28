NYT: The United States did not transfer information about the threat of a terrorist attack to the Russian Federation due to fear of revealing sources

US intelligence agencies did not share with Russia all the information they knew about the impending terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region. This was reported by The New York Times (NYT), citing officials from European and American security services.

According to journalists, the reason is the hostile relationship between Moscow and Washington, which did not allow American officials to convey relevant information for fear that the Russian authorities would learn about their intelligence sources and methods.

The NYT notes that the day before the US Embassy in Moscow issued a public warning about possible extremist attacks in the Russian Federation, the local CIA office conveyed a private warning to Russian officials. It included one additional detail – that the Islamic State-Khorasan had something to do with it (ISIS-K, recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia).

The Kremlin advised to be more careful with NYT information

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the New York Times material, noted that the Kremlin knows nothing about this.

The Kremlin representative also added that it is not advisable to put forward any versions of the terrorist attack now, since it takes time to clarify all the details. “Investigations are ongoing. As official information emerges, it will be announced by our investigative authorities and special services,” he emphasized.

The data on the terrorist attack received by the Russian Federation from the United States was not specific.

Before this, on March 23, a source in the Russian special services reportedthat the Russian Federation received information from the United States about the preparation of a terrorist attack, but it was of a general nature and lacked specifics. This is how he commented on the statement of the official representative of the White House National Security Council, Adrienne Watson, about the transfer of data to the Russian side about the impending terrorist attack, noting that the information had indeed been received.

Watson stated that in early March, the US government received information about a terrorist attack being prepared in the Russian capital, which could target mass gatherings, including concerts. This information was shared both with Russian intelligence services and with Americans in the Russian Federation, who were urged to be careful.

At the same time, according to CNN, the American side warned specifically about a possible attack from the Islamic State group. According to journalists, such information has been received since November last year. However, it is unknown whether they became the basis for the publication by the American Embassy in Moscow of a warning about the terrorist threat on March 7. The US Embassy explained the publication by saying that the Americans do not want the death of innocent citizens.

Head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov notedthat all information transmitted to the United States was verified, but the Russian special services had information that the terrorist attack was planned in a different place, and not at the Picnic concert.

On March 22, four armed men burst into Crocus City Hall before a concert of the Picnic group, opened fire and set the building on fire. The attackers fled the crime scene in a car, but were caught in the Bryansk region – they were previously heading towards Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia knows that the crime was committed at the hands of radical Islamists. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 143 people became victims of the terrorist attack.

At the moment, 95 people are missing. The lists of those who did not communicate with their relatives after the terrorist attack were compiled after requests from relatives by members of the operational services. These included those who were not on the list of victims and injured as a result of the terrorist attack on a concert hall near Moscow.