Zakharova: The West has changed its reaction to the terrorist attack in Crocus so as not to be left behind

The West changed its reaction to the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall concert hall, which occurred on March 22, so as not to “be left behind.” This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova said that representatives of Western states had come to embassies in the last two days to leave entries in condolence books. Moreover, Western diplomats visited the Foreign Ministry itself, where they left an entry in the mourning book.

They understood everything. They realized that despite the fact that they declare themselves to be a dominant, hegemon, metropolis, the world has already stepped forward, and they will remain completely left behind if they do not change their attitude towards this monstrous tragedy Maria Zakharovarepresentative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova spoke about the mutation of the West under the influence of the international community

According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Western countries realized that they could “be left behind” if they did not change their attitude towards the terrorist attack. It is because of this that they began to actively visit Russian embassies and show their empathy, Zakharova believes.

Photo: Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS

“The mutation that occurred with Westerners under the influence of the world majority is worth a lot. Within two days they changed their statements. They didn’t film the previous ones, they just made normal statements,” Zakharova explained.

Earlier, Zakharova criticized the US position on the terrorist attack in the Moscow region. She stated that Washington's bias and involvement in this story is obvious. In addition, Zakharova believes, the United States has driven itself into an absolute dead end with words about the involvement of the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization banned in Russia) to a terrorist attack.

Western countries expressed condolences after the terrorist attack in Crocus

On March 26, it became known that the US Ambassador to Russia Lynn Tracy left an entry in the book of condolences for the victims of the terrorist attack, opened in the building of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In response to a question about what she wrote in the book, Tracy said she expressed her words of “sympathy and condolences to the Russian people for this terrible loss.”

Photo: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS

In turn, the National Assembly (Parliament) of France began its meeting with a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack in Crocus. “Dear colleagues, (…) Islamic terrorism has struck a new blow: cowardly, against the audience in the concert hall,” said Yael Bron-Piwe, Speaker of the National Assembly.

Members of the UN Security Council “strongly condemned the heinous and cowardly act of terrorism.” They expressed condolences to the families of the victims, the Russian people and wished recovery to the victims. Moreover, the UN announced its readiness to join the investigation into the terrorist attack in Russia. The organization's Counter-Terrorism Directorate may assist in the investigation.