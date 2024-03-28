Ministry of Internal Affairs: police identified the terrorists’ car from CCTV cameras from Crocus

The police managed to identify the car of the terrorists who attacked the Crocus City Hall concert hall using CCTV cameras. Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk spoke about this.

Video footage was viewed inside a building engulfed in flames.

Volk reported that on the day of the terrorist attack, the chief of police of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for Krasnogorsk, police colonel Maxim Myagkov, and his deputy, police lieutenant colonel Dmitry Novikov, arrived at the scene of the incident.

They entered a building that was on fire, and before the fire spread to the server room, they seized video footage of the suspects in the terrorist attack. In addition, from the records, law enforcement officers could determine their route.

Related materials:

The police broke down the door and watched the video materials together with FSB officers. In the footage, they noticed a car in which the alleged criminals could have left. Thanks to this information, investigators found out where the suspects were going and detained them.

The police reconstructed the picture of what happened

Novikov said that on March 22, he received a message from the duty officer that there was a fire in the Crocus City Hall building and the sounds of gunshots could be heard.

“When I arrived at the place, I saw that from here [указывает на выход] people run out. I told them to run to a safe distance and pointed out where the ambulances were. I met the chief of police, we received instructions from the chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to look at the CCTV cameras,” he said.

Photo: Sergey Vedyashkin / AGN “Moscow”

Myagkov said that he, his deputy and FSB officers climbed to the fourth floor along a smoke-filled staircase to the server room, broke down the door, looked at recordings from CCTV cameras, identified the car in which the criminals escaped, and immediately transmitted the data to the operational headquarters. “This made it possible to establish the route of movement and detain them,” he added.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting visitors. They fired in the hall and the concert hall itself, and then set it on fire and fled in a car. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region.