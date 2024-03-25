FSB General Mikhailov: Crocus terrorists were caught using thermal imagers

The men accused of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall were searched in the forest using thermal imagers, dogs and other tools. A military expert, retired Major General of the Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Mikhailov, told Lenta.ru about this.

He also described the work to intercept the car in which the accused tried to escape. According to him, a traffic police officer in Bryansk helped stop the car, who was able to shoot out the wheels of the white Renault.

One of the terrorists was hiding in the forest

At the beginning, according to the FSB general, work was carried out to identify exactly the car in which the criminals planned to hide. Specialists tracked her route. “We have divisions of internal affairs bodies and the FSB throughout the country. The team goes along the entire route, and each subject sets up cordons. Traffic cop in Bryansk [получил ориентировку на эту машину] and shot at the wheels. The car overturned, they ran into the forest,” says Mikhailov.

Then the security forces switched to working in the forest. Mikhailov called the further operation to search for terrorists competent. He said that in the process, experts used sniffer dogs and used a thermal imager – a device that detects thermal radiation and sees freely in the dark. “In any case, the work is very hard, there is knee-deep mud everywhere,” says Lenta.ru’s interlocutor.

It was with the help of a thermal imager that one of the defendants was found – he was hiding in a tree. Earlier, footage of the arrest of one of the suspects appeared online. The man was carried out of the forest with a bloody face – he, like his accomplices, was allegedly trying to cross the Russian border.

Mikhailov spoke about the terrorists’ escape plan from Crocus

The escape plan of the terrorists who opened fire at Crocus City Hall was clearly planned, Mikhailov believes.

The specialist noted that the criminals expected to reach the border after the terrorist attack. “They were counting on the fact that if they were not identified, if there was no information about them and their car, then, relatively speaking, in two hours they could travel a distance of 180-200 kilometers [и пересечь границу]. Therefore, of course, this was provided for,” Mikhailov explained.

On March 25, it became known that the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) was identifying the organizers of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin held an operational meeting with the investigative team, the leadership of the Main Directorate of Criminalistics and the forensic center of the Investigative Committee.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting people. They fired in the hall and the concert hall itself, and then set it on fire and fled in a car. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region. The victims of the terrorist attack currently number 144 people, and another 182 were injured.