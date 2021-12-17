The historic member of ETA Antonio Troitiño died this Friday at the Irún hospital (Gipuzkoa) at the age of 64 as a result of an incurable cancer that he suffered, as reported by the group of relatives and close associates of prisoners of the terrorist gang (Etxerat) . The Penitentiary Surveillance Court of the National Court decided last January to grant conditional freedom to the ETA member, who was serving a sentence in the Estremera prison (Madrid), to “be treated for his serious illness in his environment.” Penitentiary Vigilance had calculated that Troitiño was going to serve his sentence in November 2022.

Troitiño, member of the Madrid command, one of the bloodiest of the terrorist gang, had been sentenced in 2018 to a sentence of five years, 11 months and 29 days for the crime of belonging to a terrorist gang for rejoining ETA after his release due to an administrative error in 2011, when he took the opportunity to flee to the United Kingdom, where he was arrested in 2012 and extradited in 2017. At the trial, Troitiño declared that since he was released in 2011 he has not received orders or help from ETA, to which he did not give “even the good days ”, and that he decided to flee to London pending the repeal of the Parot doctrine and after the announcement of the ceasefire by ETA.

He had previously spent more than 20 years in prison for participating, among other crimes, in 22 murders. Among these, the one perpetrated in 1986 in the Plaza de República Dominicana in Madrid, in which 12 civil guards died. The historic ETA member was released from prison after serving 24 years, just over one for each of the 22 murders perpetrated between 1983 and 1986 for which he was sentenced to a total of 2,746 years.