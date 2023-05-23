NAccording to officials, many residents have fled their homes after gunmen entered the Russian border region of Belgorod near Ukraine. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, spoke of at least eight people injured. There were no dead civilians. He also issued a terror alert on Monday evening. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned to his home country after the summits in Saudi Arabia and Japan. Air alarms were raised again in several areas on Tuesday night.

Unclear situation on the Ukrainian border

The governor spoke of a tense situation in the evening. The border region came under fire on Monday morning. According to Gladkow, the small town of Graiworon and at least two villages were affected. Several residents were taken to the hospital with injuries. There was also talk of damaged houses.

It is unclear what exactly happened and whether the operation was still running that night. Gladkow wrote that the military, the FSB domestic secret service, which is also responsible for border protection, and the National Guard are deployed. Details were yet to be communicated. Details are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Russia began its aggressive war against Ukraine 15 months ago and is repeatedly shelling towns and cities in the neighboring country. In recent months, however, Russian regions near the border have also complained about increasing shelling from the Ukrainian side. There were also explosions at military bases.







The governor said after the incident that much of the population had evacuated the area. The city of Graivoron once had 6,000 inhabitants and the neighboring district more than 25,000. It is unclear, however, how many residents in the border region have already left their homes in recent months because of the war.

Who is behind the shelling?

Governor Gladkov blamed a sabotage group of the Ukrainian military. Kyiv itself denied any involvement. The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom Legion of Russia, made up of Russian citizens, claimed on Telegram that their fighters were responsible. You could see how they allegedly also captured military vehicles. In the war, both units fight on the side of Ukraine. However, the government in Kiev has denied its involvement in the campaign.

It was unclear how many gunmen were killed. There was talk of deaths in Russian Telegram channels. The “Legion of Freedom of Russia” announced on Ukrainian television that it wanted to create a “demilitarized zone along the border”. This information could not be independently verified. The units called on the population not to resist. “We are not your enemies.” Freedom is near, according to Telegram.

Selenskyj expects more weapons

After his return on Monday, President Zelenskyy expressed confidence that more weapons would be delivered to his country. “There will be more weapons for our warriors,” said the head of state in a video recorded on the train. “Every time there are more results for Ukraine: more anti-aircraft, artillery, armor, ammunition, training.”