Since the beginning of February, convicted terrorist Salah Abdeslam (34) has been under lock and key in the French prison of Réau, in a section for long-term prisoners. He lives in total isolation: Abdeslam eats alone, lives in a cell of 10.5 square meters and is woken up every two hours to check whether he is still alive. This is what Abdeslam's life looks like behind bars.
Ine Vanvuchelen
Latest update:
11:47
