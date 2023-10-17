These are chilling images. As if it were the most normal thing in the world, he puts together his Kalashnikov on a sidewalk, calmly walks back and forth and then shoots at a passing car containing several Swedish football supporters. According to Belgian justice, 45-year-old Tunisian Abdesalem Lassoued, shot dead by the police on Tuesday morning, specifically targeted them. What exactly is behind that?
#Terrorist #Abdesalem #Lassoued #harbored #deep #hatred #Sweden
Survey | Have you been cheated on an online buying and selling platform? Answer the survey
Did you not receive the item you paid for? Did you send your property to a scammer who, instead of...