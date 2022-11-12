Leon, Guanajuato.- The Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato (FGEG) reported the arrest of at least 6 persons as possible responsible for the attacks that occurred in the eastern part of the state whom he will seek to charge with the crime of Terrorism.

This was reported by the dependency through its social networks, where it spread a photograph in which six men are observed whom elements of the prosecution They have been detained, but no further information is given about them.

The text “#FGEInforma Regarding the criminal acts recorded by fires in the last few hours in some municipalities, the #FGEG has various detainees under investigation and will bring them before a judge to charge them with terrorism.”, accompanies the photograph that is posted this Friday at 6:14 p.m. on Twitter.

Questioned about the number of detainees, the agency through its communication department refused to give more information, arguing that the investigations are ongoing.

The violence unleashed in Celaya has been extended to 5 municipalities of Guanajuato At least two deaths, 3 injuries and 14 cars set on fire are reported.

The first of the victims was a Municipal Police officer from Celaya who died during an ambush. In which two police officers were also injured.

Later, the death of a woman by firearm was reported while traveling in a tourist truck that was attacked by criminals.

The disturbances began last Tuesday after the arrest of “El Rudy”, brother of “El marro” and alleged leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel.