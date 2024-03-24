''Today the main threat front is not so much that of organized groups. I believe that a group like the one in action in Moscow, which cannot fail to have had preparation and logistical support, would be intercepted earlier in Italy. The most worrying threat front in Italy is online recruitment'' which is ''much more insidious'', with lone wolves ''who, as has happened in other European states, use a car or bus to carry out criminal acts''. This was said by the undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for security Alfredo Mantovano, guest of 'In half an hour'.

“In general in Italy there is an attitude of respect towards Islamic communities which reduces the area of ​​tension. In Italy, stupid gestures do not happen, as in other European states, such as tearing up the pages of the Koran in public”, underlined Mantovano, adding that “theItaly has always maintained constant attention towards the terrorist threat on several connected fronts“.

On the narrow security front, ''there is a bit of emphasis on this national committee convened for tomorrow – said the undersecretary, which however is part of ordinary attention. Just as the so-called Casa has been meeting periodically, at close range for about 15 years, an all-Italian body which other European states are also carefully observing, which brings together the heads of the police forces dealing with terrorism at the Ministry of the Interior, intelligence and which aims to do the first fundamental thing, what Moscow probably lacked, to put information into circulation, evaluate it and draw operational consequences from it''.