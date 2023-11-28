Minister Piantedosi expelled a 24-year-old of Egyptian origin guilty of fundamentalist ideologies

The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosihas expelled a twenty-four year old Egyptian irregular on the national territory since 2016. Over the years, the young man has become the author of numerous crimes and it was several times reported.

Recently, the Interior Ministry informs, he appeared on the television program “Fuori dal coro”, during which, when asked about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he stated “we all die for Allah“, highlighting a propensity towards fundamentalist religious positions and extremists.

“The foreigner,” he writes on Instagram Plant yourself– never wanted to undertake a path of integration into the social fabric of the country. Anyone who does not respect the rules underlying civil and safe coexistence cannot remain in Italy.”

