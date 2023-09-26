On 20 September last, in the city of Cesena, the State Police of Bologna carried out a detention order against a suspect in a crime against a 24-year-old boy, an Italian citizen of Tunisian origin, accused of the crime of enlistment for the purpose of of international terrorism. The investigations revealed the man’s firm determination to reach the Syrian-Iraqi jihad theaters after having undertaken a path of radicalization that led him to a profound adherence to the ideologies of Islamic extremism.

The provision, resulting from the results of the investigations conducted by the Digos of Bologna and Forlì/Cesena and the Central Directorate of Prevention Police of the State Police Department, was issued by the District Attorney Giuseppe Amato and the Public Prosecutor Antonio Gustapane.

As regards the conduct of “passive enlistment”, configured by article 270 quater, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code, we read in a note, it is stated that the Court of Cassation clarifies the following in a 2019 ruling: […non è necessaria la prova del “serio accordo” con l’associazione, ma è invece sufficiente la prova della integrale disponibilità del neo-terrorista al compimento di tutte le azioni necessarie al raggiungimento degli scopi eversivi propagandati dall’associazione.

Del resto, il segno distintivo della condotta di arruolamento è la sua connotazione “individuale”, che segna la sua differenziazione netta rispetto alla condotta di partecipazione [articolo 270 bis, comma 2, del Cp]which, instead, presupposes the involvement of the participant in the organized structure and, therefore, the proof of the existence of an operational contact, even flexible, but concrete between the individual and the organization which, in this way, has awareness, even indirect, of/the adhesion by the acting subject.

In other words, precisely to avoid overlapping the conduct of enlistment with that of participation in the association, it is not necessary for the acceptance of the individual request for enlistment to take place through the stipulation of a “serious agreement” between the enlisted person and the organization , the unconditional availability of the newly enlisted person to commit terrorist acts being sufficient (which in this case the Court considered to have been adequately justified in the merits, through the valorisation of multiple clues, such as, among others, the carrying out a trip to Syria, the content of some intercepted conversations in which the accused did not deny that a second trip to Syria was part of the connection with the militias of the terrorist organisation, the discovery of electronic material attributable to jihadist propaganda) .” (Cass., Criminal Section, sentence no. 23168, 14 March 2019)”.