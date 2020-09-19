The group he created on Telegram had succeeded in attracting Rachid Kassim, alleged instigator of the Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray and Magnanville attacks and considered the French recruiter for the Islamic State group.

A student who had created a discussion group on Telegram messaging in order, according to him, to conduct “an ethnography of the Islamic State and radical Islam “ was sentenced Friday, September 18 to two years in prison suspended by the special assize court of Paris. After more than five hours of deliberation, the 26-year-old doctoral student in anthropology was found guilty of terrorist association. The Advocate General had requested a two-year suspended prison sentence against him.

Originally from Douarnenez (Finistère), the young man, presented as suffering from bipolar disorder by his lawyers, had created in July 2016, under the pseudonym of Abu Jaafar, a discussion group on encrypted Telegram messaging in order to, he explained, to realize “an immersion” at the heart of jihadist networks. Placed under judicial supervision since his indictment in September 2016, the young man, without a criminal record, appeared free in court.

Without religion, he intended, according to his lawyers, to conduct research on jihadism. The Advocate General questioned this “scientific studies”, qualifying in passing the young man of“sorcerer’s apprentice” seeking the thrill of adventure. The student, who follows a course specializing in prehistory, had not informed his university of his “research” and left no note on his possible work.

Its focus group aggregated “individuals more dangerous than each other”, noted the Advocate General. Among its members was the jihadist Rachid Kassim for a time presented as “public enemy number 1” from France. Presumed instigator of the attacks of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray (Seine-Maritime) and Magnanville (Yvelines), Rachid Kassim, probably died in Iraq in February 2017, was considered to be the French recruiter of the Islamic State group.

The group created by the student had notably broadcast videos and audio messages from Rachid Kassim asking “to the brothers” of France to take action.

Co-accused, another member of the focus group, a 24-year-old Polynesian, also with no previous criminal record and suffering from a form of Charcot’s disease, was convicted of terrorist association and sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment, as required by the Advocate General.

This Tahitian, detained since his indictment in August 2016, admitted during the investigation to have considered attacking a police station or soldiers.

But, remarked his lawyer, mainly because of his handicap which prevents him from closing his fist or standing for a long time, the young man, who presents himself as “a scrupulous observer” of Islam, did not “physical means” to take action or manufacture explosive devices. No specific plan for an attack could be attributed to him.