Terrorism | Turkey has arrested 147 people with suspected ISIS connections

According to Turkey, the arrested have participated in the extremist organization's activities and have financed it.

Turkey has arrested 147 people with suspected links to the extremist organization Isis, says the country's interior minister Ali Yerlikaya message service in X. The matter was reported by Reuters.

The Turkish police arrested people in a total of 30 different provinces. According to Reuters, the arrest operations were organized simultaneously.

According to Yerlikaya, the arrested have participated in the activities of ISIS and financed the extremist organization.

The message published in Yerlikaya X is accompanied by a video showing police arresting suspected ISIS members.

Turkey said earlier on Tuesday that the two suspects in the Moscow terror attack were able to travel to Russia, as no arrest warrants had been issued for them.

Russian authorities have arrested 11 people suspected of Friday's attack on a Moscow concert hall, in which at least 139 people died.

The extremist organization Isis has said several times that it carried out the attack.