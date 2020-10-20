Terrorism Trump said he was ready to remove Sudan from the list of terrorist states

Sudan will be removed from the list after Sudan has paid compensation to U.S. victims of terrorism, Trump said.

The United States president Donald Trump is ready to remove Sudan from the list of terrorist states.

“Finally, justice for Americans and a big step for Sudan,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday.

According to Trump, the Sudanese transitional government has agreed to pay $ 335 million to the victims of the terrorist attacks and their families.

“When this happens, I will remove Sudan from the list of terrorist states,” Trump continued.

Sudan has been striving for years off the list to where it ended up as the country’s former leader Omar al-Bashir welcomed the late leader of the al-Qaeda terrorist network Osama bin Laden welcome to the country.

Since the peaceful revolution in Sudan in the spring of 2019, the international community has also called on the United States to remove Sudan from the list of states supporting terrorism. This would have a significant impact on Sudan’s economic development.

The United States has sought compensation from Sudan, above all for al-Qaeda attacks on its embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

In addition to Sudan, Iran, North Korea and Syria are on the list of terrorist states.

The Sudanese government said Khartoum is ready to pay compensation to the victims of the attacks on US embassies. Prime minister Abdalla Hamdok thanked Trump on Twitter on Monday, and said he expected the matter to be dealt with in the U.S. Congress soon.