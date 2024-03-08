Three teenagers between 15 and 17 years old suspected of having been in contact with the four men arrested last Sunday in Belgium for the foiled terrorist attack plan in Brussels have been investigated in Paris for terrorist criminal association: this is what sources close to the national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office in Paris (Pnat). Two of them, aged 15 and 17, were placed in provisional detention. The third, 15 years old, is on probation, specifies the Pnat. The three minors were arrested last Monday in France by investigators from the Directorate General for Internal Security (DGSI). They were not directly involved in the planned attack on a concert hall in Brussels but supported Islamist theses, a source close to the dossier reported last Tuesday.



Terrorism, the Brussels prosecutor's office: “An attack on a concert hall prevented”. Four arrests 04 March 2024

The investigations have intensified after the foiled attack on the concert hall in Brussels a few days ago. The Belgian police had arrested four people suspected of planning an attack against a concert hall in Brussels. A man was arrested on charges of “participation in the activities of a terrorist group” with the aim of committing an attack. Three minors were also arrested.

“According to the initial results of the investigation, it appears that a concert hall in Brussels was specifically targeted, with an attack planned in a few weeks,” the office said. In recent years, Belgium has been rocked by extremist attacks. The latest occurred in October, when two Swedish fans were killed in Brussels.