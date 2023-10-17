Genoa – There would be a mistaken identity behind the image of the man who appears in Piazza della Vittoria, in Genoa: it is not the terrorist Abdesalem Lassoued, who killed two Swedish fans in Brussels and then died in a shootout with the police, but a Tunisian citizen who lives with his family in Bologna and who is experiencing nightmare moments due to the error. To tell Agi how this could happen is his wife Nora Boudair. In just a few hours the image went around the world.

“My husband arrived in Italy in 2011 from Tunisia. The only thing he has in common with Lassoued is the city of Sfaz, where they were both born and therefore knew each other. Since 2015 my husband Slah Ayadi was part of a Facebook group together with the attacker and other people made up of Tunisians with problems obtaining a passport who, as a form of protest, made videos in which they talked about their difficulties in obtaining the document”.

Ayadi also lent his face to the social “campaign” in 2021: “We went to Genoa where there is the consulate of reference for us in Bologna – continues his wife -. After being in the consulate, I shot a video in which my husband explains the situation in relation to the passport, with our children playing around him. Some media took a still image of the video they found on a Facebook page, later blocked by the Belgian authorities, saying that the man in the images was Lassoued”. This night a friend of Ayadi warned him with a voicemail that his image it was shooting everywhere.”At 4 in the morning we called the police – continues Nora -. We didn’t know what to do, he was shaking like a leaf. The soldiers rightly showed up in three patrols and in anti-terrorism gear, not knowing who they were in front of. Then, having understood the misunderstanding, they were very kind and reassured us. They took him to the barracks and interviewed him as a person informed about the facts and then told him to stay calm and not worry about anything. Don’t post that image again. My husband is a man who works as a transporter, he sees people all day. A quiet person, father of four children. It has nothing to do with terrorism.”