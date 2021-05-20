Terrorism The government proposed extensions to the criminalization of terrorist offenses and covert coercion

The law is scheduled to come into force next fall.

Government proposed to Parliament on Thursday extensions to the criminalization of terrorist offenses.

According to the proposal, it would be punishable, for example, if someone “performs a function essential to the terrorist activity of a terrorist group”.

Such “essential” tasks could include, for example, participation in armed activities, ensuring the readiness of the group, and “providing religious or ideological education that encourages or otherwise promotes the commission of terrorist offenses”.

“Terrorist crimes are crimes that pose a very serious threat to the basic functions of society and to human life, health and safety, which is why it is important to ensure adequate regulatory coverage,” said the Minister of Justice. Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) in the release.

As new public provocation to commit terrorist offenses would be punishable as a terrorist offense. The call could concern, for example, joining a terrorist group or committing a terrorist act.

Incitement, for example on social media or at public events, could be considered a public call.

In addition would be more widely punished for financing terrorist offenses and traveling to commit a terrorist offense, the government said in a statement.

Changes to secret coercive measures and secret means of obtaining information are also promised.

