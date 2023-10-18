Terrorism, the French government accuses Karim Benzema: “It is linked to the Muslim Brotherhood”

Paris – The French Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, accused Karim Benzema, former Real Madrid player and currently playing for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabiaa, of having links with the Muslim Brotherhood. In an interview with CNews the French politician declared that the attacker “has well-known links, as we all know, with the Muslim Brotherhood organization”, recognized as a terrorist organization in numerous countries, including the United States, Egypt and Russia.

Darmanin’s statements come after that Benzema he was criticized for writing on social media that the inhabitants of Gaza were “once again victims of unjust bombings that do not spare women and children”.