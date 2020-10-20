Of “Concrete actions”, quickly, to make that fear “Change sides”. This is what Emmanuel Macron hammered at a Defense Council meeting on Sunday, two days after the assassination of history and geography professor Samuel Paty. “Not a minute’s respite for the enemies of the Republic”, added the next day the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. The goal: to show the muscles against “Radical Islamism”, through a series of announcements that the executive stages. The ministers thus specified a battery of measures during questions to the government organized Tuesday afternoon at the National Assembly. Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced his desire to “Dissolution of all associations as soon as a complicity is established with radical Islamism”. He also confirmed that the Pantin mosque “Will be the subject, by the end of the week, of a closing decree”, in particular for having relayed a video denouncing the court of Samuel Paty.

Fifteen people were also still in police custody on Tuesday, including four college students, as part of the investigation which attempts to understand how the 18-year-old Chechen Russian Abdullah Anzorov was able to identify and then behead his target on Friday 16 October, after leaving college. The father of a student, who had called to mobilize against the teacher following the debate on cartoons organized in his class, is also questioned by the police. Just like the preacher Abdelhakim Sefrioui, who supported the process. The Defense Council has also decided to quickly target the people who defended the attack on social networks. Summons and house searches are underway, according to the Elysee, targeting the authors of “ 80 messages that support the aggressor’s action ”, identified through the Pharos reporting platform.

Prime Minister Jean Castex asked, following this tragedy, that the Avia law, devoted to hate content on the Internet, be amended. The partial censorship of the content of this controversial text, a few months ago, by the Constitutional Council, “Must lead us to take it back and create an offense of endangerment by the publication of personal data”, said the prime minister. The government has also announced “Reinforcements assigned without delay to the services responsible for monitoring radical Islamism”, and welcomed the trip on the same day of the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron in Seine-Saint-Denis, where “15 establishments have been closed on State initiatives since 2012”.

In the wake of his will to lead ” a war “ against “Enemies from within”, Gérald Darmanin specified that 51 associations identified as close to the “Radical Islamism” were in the sights of the authorities. He wants to dissolve several of them, notably the Collective against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) and the Islamic NGO BarakaCity. The first denies having relayed messages of hatred against Samuel Paty before his assassination. Sarah Perret, political science researcher and security policy specialist at King’s College London, has a say on this “A little puzzled: rather than dissolving, it would perhaps be better to create other spaces of speech, plural”, she suggests, stressing that “Self-censorship” and “Withdrawal into oneself” can also be the beginnings of a possible radicalization.

Police operations launched against dozens of individuals

The feasibility and effectiveness of the measures taken or announced, however, deserve to be questioned. Dissolving an association by proceeding administratively, with the help of a decree taken in the Council of Ministers, exposes an appeal, while the dissolution must meet specific legal criteria. “The necessary fight against the Islamist ideology developed through certain structures cannot however be freed from the rule of law. A decision to dissolve must therefore be based on indisputable legal considerations, and operate, as the Constitution requires, under the control of the judicial institution ”, thus indicated the PCF in a press release. In the Assembly, the Minister of Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa, also defended the ban on associations “Who have compromised themselves” and that “Collaborate with radical Islamism and with terrorist actions”. To the astonishment of several elected officials: how can such associations, if it is proven that they have supported terrorist actions, can they still be open? If not, why make such accusations? Another astonishing fact: since Monday morning, police operations have been launched against “Dozens of individuals” who do not have “Necessarily a link with the investigation”, in the words of Gérald Darmanin. According to a source quoted by AFP, the people are known to the intelligence services for radical sermons, hate messages on social networks and for belonging to an Islamist movement. The Minister of the Interior also announced his desire to expel ” 231 people in an irregular situation and followed for suspicion of radicalization ”. The President of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, supported him at the opening of the session on Tuesday. “When they are foreigners, let them be driven forever from the territories of the Republic!” ” he said about the support of “Radical Islamism”.

LR deputies put the government under pressure, accusing it of laxity. Their president, Damien Abad, called for “Close 100 Salafist mosques”, at “Expel radicalized imams”, at “Prohibit communitarian lists in elections” and to “Reform the Constitution”. “You express the wish for a constitutional revision, that will be quick and efficient, and which will bring operational solutions to the subject before us!” To introduce in addition the principle of secularism, as if it was not already there. You are in the incantation, we are in the action! ” Jean Castex replied sharply.

“The Republic will remain secular if it knows how to remain social”

Called by Eric Ciotti to expel the “S files”, the government simply replied that Samuel Paty’s killer was not. But he did not talk about the risks of arbitrary expulsions. “To be listed S is to be presumed guilty of something, without taking action. The government’s proposal raises the question of the implementation of preventive measures, where we will expel people even before they have committed anything ”, Sarah Perret worries.

The Prime Minister finally underlined how much Emmanuel Macron was, according to him, ahead of these debates: “You see how relevant the declaration of the President of the Republic, on October 2, at Les Mureaux, on the bill intended to strengthen our arsenal against separatism and its most radical and manifest form: political Islamism. “ He went so far as to declare, addressed to the deputies: “I am sure that, on all the benches, you will vote the bill on separatism”. to have…

Calling to do “Block” against the horror of the murder of a teacher, the president of the PS group Valérie Rabault quoted Jean Jaurès: “The Republic must be secular and social, and will remain secular if it knows how to remain social. “ The rebellious deputy Jean-Luc Mélenchon warned, faced with the trap set by the terrorists: “Disrupt the rule of law by panicking political powers. “

The leader of the Communist deputies, André Chassaigne, considered that the death of Samuel Paty“Obliges us to stem the grip of political Islamism, to eradicate this abject terrorism. In accordance with the rules of the State, but without concessions. The worst would be to fall into the trap of division (…), to let believe that our fellow citizens of Muslim faith are putting up with Islamist terrorism. If that were the case, the one who took Samuel Paty from his family and our country would have ga gné ”.