ROME. Pierluigi Concutelli, the black terrorist sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Judge Occorsio has died. Concutelli, who would have been 80 in June, had been among the leaders of Ordine Nuovo before turning to armed struggle. He had been ill for some time: after spending almost half of his life in prison, “the Commander” had had the suspended sentence in 2011 for health reasons.

Judge Vittorio Occorsio had participated in the trial for the Piazza Fontana massacre and in the trials of the neo-fascist-inspired terrorist movement Ordine Nuovo. He was killed on the morning of July 10, 1976 in Rome in his car in the Trieste district, not far from home.

Pierluigi Concutelli has spent almost half of his life in prison: he was arrested in 1977, in 2009 he obtained house arrest and in 2011 the suspension of his prison sentence for health reasons. According to his defender, the lawyer Emilio Siviero, Concutelli, who had been ill for some time, died in his home in Rome where he was under house arrest.

The story of Pierluigi Concutelli is inextricably linked to the city of Novara. To life imprisonment for the murder of Judge Occorsio, he was for years in the Novara prison in via Sforzesca, which between the end of the 70s and the early 80s housed numerous protagonists of the national news, both on the front of common crime (such as Renato Vallanzasca) and of terrorism and political violence. On April 13, 1981 Concutelli, together with another protagonist of black subversion, Mario Tuti, killed Ermanno Buzzi, a neo-fascist militant from Brescia, in the courtyard of the Novara prison, at the time the only one sentenced in the first instance for the massacre in Piazza della Loggia. Accused of being a police spy, Buzzi was strangled with a shoelace. A little over a year after August 10, 1982, still in the Novara prison. Concutelli carries out another execution, strangling another right-wing extremist, Carmine Palladino, lieutenant of Stefano Delle Chiaie, leader of the National Avanguardia, who was suspected by the neo-fascists of wanting to collaborate with the prosecutor investigating the Bologna Station massacre. For these two murders Concutelli was sentenced to two life sentences.

The greeting of the comrades on social media

“You fought until the last moment.” On social media, the greeting of the “comrades” for the black terrorist Pierluigi Concutelli. Among the many messages there are those who post an evidently recent photo, with Concutelli, very ill, making the Roman salute together with some friends. «Until the last moment of your life you fought, remaining firm and faithful to your thought and ideal. It was wonderful to be able to listen to your stories of revolution, to be able to talk about past and present politics, a unique emotion. Thank you for donating your whole life to the idea and making sure we can still be here today! CAMERATA PIERLUIGI CONCUTELLI… PRESENT!», the text of the post.