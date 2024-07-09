Terrorism | The assets of eight young men have been frozen to fight terrorism in Finland – HS found out who they are

Terrorism|Men are only allowed to spend money on food and housing. Fund freezes can last for several years.

in Finland have frozen the assets of eight people based on the fight against terrorism. They are only allowed to spend money on mandatory expenses such as food, housing and healthcare.

Other use of money is largely prevented based on the fight against terrorism.

Who are these eight people and what kind of life can they live without spending money?

Helsinki Through a request for information, Sanomat received a list of these persons from the Central Criminal Police (Krp). The freezing decisions have been made by Krp.

“If a person is suspected, accused or convicted of a terrorist crime, their assets will be frozen. The law is practically inflexible in this matter. The purpose of the law is to prevent a person from being able to use his funds to continue a possible terrorist activity,” says the criminal inspector of the Central Criminal Police Jaakko Christensen.

All eight people are men familiar from recent terrorist crime news. The majority are Finnish citizens, but not all.

None of the men have turned thirty yet. The youngest is 22 years old and the oldest is 29 years old.

The majority of people, i.e. five men, are connected to extreme right-wing cases. The remaining three have been linked to cases related to Islamic extremism.

Very for the longest time, for more than six years, the assets of the 29-year-old Moroccan who received Finland’s first terrorism sentence have been frozen From Abderrahman Bouanane. However, it does not necessarily affect Bouanane’s life particularly significantly. He is still serving his life sentence for the 2017 terrorist attack in Turku.

In addition to Bouanane, the assets of another 29-year-old man have also been frozen suspected to be connected to the same 2017 terrorist attack in Turku.

The Finnish citizen of Uzbek background in question has been suspected of having inspired Bouanane in his attack. The police have investigated the man’s actions as a suspected recruit to commit a terrorist crime.

It is suspected that the man is currently staying abroad. The authorities have reportedly not caught him since the 2017 attack.

To extreme Islam there is also a third freezing decision. The funds have been frozen from a 23-year-old Spanish man who has lived in Finland since he was a teenager, who was sentenced last year training for the commission of a terrorist crime.

According to the judgment of the Helsinki district court, which has already gained legal force, the man acquired information about the activities of extremist Islamic armed groups for several years. The material guides, among other things, how to make strikes.

According to the verdict, the man admired the activities of extremist movements and trained with the intention of participating in it. He was sentenced to conditional imprisonment, the probationary period of which will continue until the end of this year.

Other decisions to freeze funds concern participants in criminal proceedings linked to the extreme right. It is about the cases of Kankaanpää and Lahti.

Based on the suspicion of terrorism in Kankaanpää, the Central Criminal Police has frozen the assets of two 28-year-old men and one association. Their funds have been frozen since December 2021.

The trial of the Kankaanpää case will start soon. According to prosecutors, several suspected crimes are related to extreme right-wing, racist and neo-Nazi ideology.

The prosecutor demands punishment for one person for the explosive crime committed with terrorist intent and for training to commit a terrorist crime. Another person is also accused of training to commit a terrorist crime.

Other persons will be accused of crimes in the upcoming trial, but they are not terrorist crimes.

Lahten in the case of the weapon, the assets of three men aged 22–29 have been frozen.

Last October, the District Court sentenced three men for crimes committed with terrorist intent. He received the harshest prison sentence of three years and four months Viljam Lauri Antero Nyman29.

The court stated that Nyman had manufactured and attempted to manufacture firearms by 3D printing and by procuring the necessary metal parts for the weapons. He had a large number of cartridges suitable for weapons.

Nyman’s sentence was for two aggravated firearm crimes committed with terrorist intent and two counts of training for the commission of a terrorist crime.

The other defendants received sentences of less than two years. Only one of those convicted of terrorist crimes in the Lahti case has appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Bailout authority is responsible for the implementation of the decision to freeze assets.

Basically, the freeze applies to all of the person’s funds, including possible savings, but they can use the money for necessary living expenses.

Only food, housing, health care and “other similar necessary expenses” are mentioned in the law as permitted uses of the funds. Taxes, official fees and mandatory insurance premiums are also separately mentioned as approved items.

The person subject to the freezing decision cannot, in principle, make any large purchases or buy vacation flights to the southern sun, for example. There is nothing referring to entertainment among the permitted uses mentioned in the law.

For example, according to KRP’s Christensen, buying a car can still come into question if the vehicle is necessary for work.

“From what I have discussed with the target persons, the freezing of funds will of course affect them. It makes procurement more difficult and also limits the use of funds,” says Christensen.

The funds remain frozen until the person has served his sentence or the suspicion of a crime ceases. It can take several years.