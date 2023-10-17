Anti-terrorism operation in Milan, where the police arrested two people. This concerns an Egyptian citizen and a naturalized Italian of Egyptian origin, accused of participation in an association with the aim of terrorism and incitement to commit crimes with the aim of terrorism. The blitz was conducted by Digos of Milan, the Operations Center for Cyber Security of Perugia, the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police and the Central Postal Police Service.
#Terrorism #alert #rises #Italy #police #operation #Milan #arrests